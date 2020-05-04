In the aftermath of the documentary film ‘Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind,’ discussions are on the rise regarding Wood’s husband, Robert Wagner, and his alleged involvement regarding the death of his former wife. While speculations run like a tide, there is also much confusion and curiosity regarding the personal life of Wagner, especially concerning his former romantic relationships, wives, and children.

Robert Wagner has heavily opened up about his life in his memoirs. He has written them with Scott Eyman. His three memoirs are titled, ‘Pieces of my Heart,’ ‘You Must Remember This,’ and ‘I Loved Her in the Movie.’ A detailed look at all of them has enabled one to trace much of Wagner’s former relationships.

He is believed to have had affairs with several actresses like Yvonne De Carlo, Joan Crawford, Anita Ekberg, and Lori Nelson. His relationships were the topics of much discussion back then. Following his film ‘Titanic’ in 1953, he was in a committed relationship with Barbara Stanwyck, who also acted in the film with him. This relationship was kept under the wraps as Wagner was just in his twenties back then, while Stanwyck was in her 40s.

Robert Wagner Wife: Who is He Married to Now?

Robert Wagner is still with his wife, Jill St.John. They married in the year 1990. They were in a relationship for eight years before they got married. Robert Wagner, who recently turned 90 years old, is also a grandfather of both Katie Wagner’s son and Natasha Gregson Wagner’s daughter.

Despite the allegations against him, he is still supported by his step-daughter Natasha, who believes that he is innocent. Though he stated that he was suffering from some memory issues during the course of the recent investigation, he is in relatively good health now.

Robert Wagner Children

Natalie Wood

In 1957, Robert Wagner married Natalie Wood. Their marriage only lasted four years, after which they got a divorce. The couple, however, reunited and got married. This happened after Wood’s divorce with her second husband Richard Gregson and Wagner’s divorce with his second wife, actress Marion Marshall. Marshall had two children from her previous marriage. Wagner and Marshall too went ahead to have a daughter named Katie Wagner.

Wood already had a daughter from her second marriage to Gregson named Natasha. In the years post-Wood’s and Wagner’s reunion, the couple went ahead to welcome a daughter named Courtney. Even after Wood’s death, Wagner took the legal guardianship of Natasha.

Lana Wood

In the wake of Wood’s death, there were certain allegations against him concerning the suspicious circumstances regarding Wood’s death. The one person who has been the most vocal about it is Lana Wood, Natalie’s sister. She has come forward to state multiple times that Wagner is involved in the death of Wood. Lana Wood claims that they had a lot of marital problems that were bordering on the end of their relationship. It allegedly ranged from jealousy to all sorts of things. She claimed that her sister had talked about it to her before.

Lana Wood also came out with the long-kept secrets of the rape her sister underwent at the age of 16 at the hands of a ‘prominent Hollywood figure’ she wouldn’t name. This, along with the recent biography on Natalie Wood, has brought more details of Natalie Wood’s life.

The former actress who has starred in ‘Diamonds are Forever’ went bankrupt in 2017, following the death of her daughter, Evan Maldonado. Maldonado passed away due to a cardiac arrest as a subsequent result of Hodgkin’s lymphoma; she was battling at the time. A ‘GoFundMe’ page was created for the actress who has now with its donations and such managed to procure a house.

