The seventh edition of ‘My 600-lb Life’ had featured several life-transforming stories of morbidly obese people. One such story that managed to stay in the memories of viewers was that of Robin Mckinley. The reason why she stood out from the rest in the show was that almost her whole family was obese. This included her brother and young nephew. So after her stint with Dr. Now, did Robin manage to get back on track? Read on for some detailed insights.

Robin Mckinley My 600-lb Life Journey:

When Robin first appeared in ‘My 600-lb Life’, she weighed a massive 648 pounds. But the thing is, she was no stranger to the health hazards, which are a direct outcome of obesity. Her family had suffered a lot because of their heavy masses. In 2017, Robin lost her sister and when she decided to travel to Houston to visit Dr. Now, both her brother Chris and nephew Garrett were tipping the scales at huge weights.

However, just before her scheduled appointment with the surgeon, Chris suffered a serious, near-fatal heart attack while he was sleeping. Since this meant that travel was a strict no-no for quite a while, Robin reached Texas with nephew Garrett in tow. In the episode, Robin said: “Chris’ heart attack was a wakeup call for Garrett.” Even the 20-year-old guy was above 600 lbs and Dr. Now commented that if he did not adopt a healthy lifestyle now, he would soon become the heaviest man in the world.

Coming to Robin, she used to work as a teacher in Southwest Kansas. But later, she had to quit working as her weight made her wheelchair-bound. The accumulated mass resulted in tearing down her knee ligament because of which she was in constant pain. She told the cameras in her episode: “In the long run it’s going to help me.” Garrett added: “I’m excited for you to be getting the help you need and I’m excited that I get to go with you.”

After the duo met Dr. Now and he prescribed them his standard strict diet regime, both Robin and Garrett were eventually approved for bariatric surgery. By the end of the episode, Robin weighed 394 pounds and Garrett 337 pounds. Yes, this was one of those successful weight loss journeys from the series. But the thing is, is Robin taking care of her lifestyle now? What’s her progress? Scroll down!

Where is Robin Mckinley Now?

Robin does not post frequently on her social media handles as she happens to be one of those shy reality stars. But from the few updates on her Facebook page, she seems to be leading a happy and healthier life. We bet she has left her earlier habits of overeating and smoking as well.

In 2020, Robin moved to Amarillo, Texas, from Houston (she had shifted here from Kansas, in order to be closer to Dr. Now). Her pictures are mostly selfies and if you take a close look, she appears much better than how she had seemed in the show. Check out one of her posts below:

Robin currently lives with her husband and her two pets, a cute cat and a dog. In fact, most of her posts are about her fur kids.

Nap time for the babies Posted by Robin McKinley on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

We hope she continues to stay active and healthy for many more years to come!

