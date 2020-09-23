Robin Thicke was in the music biz long before he rose to international prominence with his 2013 hit “Blurred Lines”. In fact, he has been around in the industry for more than 20 years, working with other big names before his own rise to fame. Robin Thicke was born into a family of entertainers, in March 1977. His father, Alan Thicke, is a Canadian actor best known for the sitcom ‘Growing Pains’, and his mother is singer and actress Gloria Loring, who appeared on the long-running daytime drama ‘Days of Our Lives’. Robin’s older brother Brennan also worked as a voice artist.

Robin was musically inclined ever since he was a young kid, and while his parents supported his passion, his father refused to pay for making demo tapes because he wanted Robin to complete school and college successfully before pursuing a career in music. The demo tape was ultimately paid for by a jazz musician who was the uncle of one of Robin’s bandmates. At age 17, Robin moved out of his parent’s home and into his own place, supporting himself with his own earnings that he made as a professional record producer and songwriter.

While his parents didn’t discourage him from pursuing his love of music, they didn’t exactly encourage him either. Because their own experience in the entertainment industry had been lukewarm, Robin’s parents were initially doubtful of his level of success. Their confidence increased as Robin’s credit of work increased. Let’s find out how much Robin Thicke’s net worth is as of 2020.

How Did Robin Thicke Make His Money?

Since 1999, Robin has worked with a myriad of music artists, most of them well-known names. Even though he started out as a singer himself, he made a bigger name for himself in the industry as producer and songwriter for other artists before releasing his own albums. Between the years 2003 to 2014, Robin’s popularity kept steadily rising with each of the seven studio albums that he released. His biggest hit is, without a doubt, “Blurred Lines”, that spent 33 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 after it released in 2013. The success of the song was marred by the infringement controversy that plagued Robin and other collaborators of “Blurred Lines”. Robin was entangled in an infringement lawsuit because allegedly, “Blurred Lines” sounded too similar to Marvin Gaye’s ’70s song “Got to Give it Up.

Robin Thicke has performed on numerous tours and has been the opening act for industry biggies like John Legend, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, and Maroon 5. Apart from his extensive songwriting work for names such as 50 Cent, Christina Aguilera, Guy Sebastian, Lil Wayne, Jennifer Hudson, and more, Robin has also appeared in multiple music reality shows. Robin’s major source of income, apart from his songwriting work, comes from the sale of his albums. He also has multiple product endorsements.

Robin Thicke’s Net Worth

As of 2020, Robin Thicke’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million. This includes all his assets. Robin’s Los Angeles home is priced at $3 million, and he also owns a Porsche that’s worth $160,000.

Read More: Alison Victoria Net Worth