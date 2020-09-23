Robin Thicke has produced countless chart-topping hits and is most famous for the song, ‘Blurred Lines,’ that created ripples for displaying provocative nudity. ‘Fall Again’ put him on the map as it was a song written for Michael Jackson in 1999. The King of Pop sang its vocal version in 2010, and it became an instant favorite of all the music-lovers around the globe. After spending more than half of his life singing, writing, and producing songs, Robin has indeed become a true connoisseur of music.

He is one of the liveliest and most encouraging judges on Fox’s singing competition show ‘The Masked Singer.’ Unfortunately, in 2018, Robin hit a rough patch when his Malibu house burned down entirely in the Woolsey wildfire. Luckily, he was not alone during the hard time as his girlfriend steadfastly stood by him. Here is everything we know about Robin Thicke and his family!

Robin Thicke: Family and Early Life

Robin Alan Thicke was born to famous parents, the American actress-singer Gloria Loring and ‘Growing Pains’ fame Alan Thicke. His father passed away on December 14, 2016, and his absence stings him each day. Robin’s mind and heart were bent towards pursuing a career in music since childhood. The four-time Grammy-nominated singer landed his first contract at the age of sixteen with Interscope Records.

Released in 2013, ‘Blurred Lines’ is Robin’s first mega-hit music composition. It also remains the most controversial song of his career despite being nominated for two Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Robin Thicke: Marriage and Son

The ‘Lost Without U’ singer, Robin Thicke’s love story sounds straight out of a movie except for its not-so-happy ending. He met Paula Patton when he was only 14-years-old. He confidently asked the sixteen-year-old American actress for a dance at an under-21 hip-hop club in Los Angeles. The pair began dating as teenagers and got married on June 11, 2005, after almost 11 years of being in a relationship. On April 7, 2010, they lovingly welcomed their baby boy, Julian Fuego.

After 21-years-long companionship, their fans were taken aback to learn that the couple had decided to part ways on February 24, 2014. But shockingly, it was not an amicable or even mutual separation. Patton accused her ex-husband of infidelity, drug and alcohol addiction, and heaped it on charges of domestic violence and child abuse. She even tried to get the sole custody of their son but was denied after some time. The ex-partners fought an ugly custody battle and did not reach an agreement until 2017.

Robin Thicke: Girlfriend and Children

Robin Thicke met the supermodel, April Love Geary, in 2014, at a party in Malibu. She admitted to being “rude” to him the first time they met but eventually fell head over heels in love with his kind nature and charming personality. After almost a year, they publicly announced their relationship after appearing, hand in hand, at an event. April even started looking after Julian, Robin’s son from his previous marriage. The unconventional pair skipped a couple of steps as they started planning a family together in 2018.

Sadly, April went through an unfortunate miscarriage before having her first daughter, Mia Love Thicke, on February 22, 2018. Within the next six months, the couple announced their second pregnancy. Robin patiently waited to be surrounded by his friends and family to propose to his gorgeous girlfriend on Christmas Eve. She could not contain her happiness and said, “Yes!”

The two welcomed their second daughter, Lola Alain Thicke, on February 26, 2019. They have been celebrating love each day since their union and cannot wait to extend their family even further. Their third baby is on the way, as stated by the excited parents in September 2020.

