The latest episode of ‘Room 104’, titled, ‘The Night Babby Died’, tells a heartrending story. It is a tale of youth that fades out over the years. leaving behind several lingering resentments. A group of friends gets together to recount old and painful memories. You can check out our recap section and its breakdown. But before that, here is a brief synopsis of the upcoming episode.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date:

‘Room 104’ season 4 episode 11 will premiere on October 2, 2020, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT on HBO. The season will wrap up with its 12th episode on October 9, 2020.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Fur’, written and directed by Mel Eslyn. As outlined by HBO, here is its official synopsis: “It’s 1987, and friends Finley and Grey crash Room 104 to celebrate the end of summer before starting high school, but Grey’s insecurities kick in when popular jock John comes over.” It stars Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez, and Jake Green in the lead roles.

Where to Stream Room 104 Season 4 Episode 11 Online?

‘Room 104’ airs on HBO. It will release new episodes at the above time slot every Friday night and will wrap up with its 12th episode on October 9, 2020. So tune in to the channel each week at 11 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to HBO’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to stream ‘Room 104’ with your HBO subscription on HBO Max. HBO Go, and HBO Now. No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. One of the most popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms is DirecTV. Otherwise, episodes are also available on Hulu and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

Episode 10 revolves around a video game, an old 8-bit Nintendo title called Crowning Glory II. The entire tale is narrated via this game — failed missions in life and failed childhood relationships. Babby is the central character in this game — a combination of Bruce and Abby. They had been good friends in school, then lost touch, and finally reunite in Room 104. They used to play Crowning Glory II together and now, after several years, Bruch finds an old clip. He arranges the meeting. But Babby dies in the game after fighting the evil Hydra. Bruce explains that they can bring Babby back to life — by entering the Hydra’s lair, recovering Babby’s bones, delivering them with an offering to the monks, who can revive her. The character who is created to play the hero this time and finish the mission is Abbuce.

As Bruce and Abby play, they also talk. They learn whatever had happened in each other’s lives all these years. But in one instance, Abby loses concentration and her character dies in the game. Bruce then reminds her how she had played the game one night without him leading to Babby’s death. But Abby says that she killed Babby intentionally because she was mad. She had learned that Bruce’s dad was having an affair with Abby’s single mom. Finally, the friends sort out their differences and try to save Babby together. Although they are unable to resurrect him, they are successful in reviving their friendship.

Read More: Best Shows Like Room 104