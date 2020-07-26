‘Room 104’, HBO’s acclaimed series, uses the anthology format to narrate self-contained short stories that manage to increase your anticipation, with each of its twisted plotlines. Created by the Duplass brothers, season 4 of the show made a much-awaited premiere on July 24, 2020. And with its first episode itself, the fourth outing, which also happens to be the final installment, has set the ground for an ambitious, surreal season. We will outline the details of episode 1 in our recap section. But before that, here is a brief synopsis of the upcoming episode.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Room 104’ season 4 episode 2 will premiere on July 31, 2020, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT on HBO. The upcoming episode is called ‘Star Time’, directed by Karan Soni and written by Mark Duplass. Starring Jillian Bell, the story follows Sam who has a history of addiction. An unlikely source compels Sam to confront her troubled past.

Where to Stream Room 104 Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

‘Room 104’ airs on HBO. It will release new episodes at the above time slot every Friday night and will wrap up with its 12th episode on October 9, 2020. So tune in to the channel each week at 11 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to HBO’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to stream ‘Room 104’ with your HBO subscription on HBO Max. HBO Go, and HBO Now. No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. One of the most popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms is DirecTV. Otherwise, episodes are also available on Hulu and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 begins with four friends entering the fated Room 104 and one of them, named Logan, says: “I found him … Graham Husker.” Husker had vanished 24 years back and according to Logan, his album, ‘The Murderer’ was the best record released that year. The rock opera is about a boy who kills his mum. But since Husker was unable to handle his newfound fame, he disappeared. The cops found his broken car by the bridge, with a note: “I am not a musician.” Logan explains that Husker appeared last night out of nowhere for an open mic night under a different name. As the pals discuss, a long-haired guy with a sullen face walks in with a guitar. He reaches the keg and after pouring himself some beer, forbids the four guys from recording anything. He sings a song called ‘Cradle Me’, which is about a weird relationship between a son and his mother.

Once Husker goes to the bathroom, Logan takes out his phone to record the song. After performing another song, Husker asks Logan to give the phone and smashes it. He then asks to talk to the girl named Katherine from the group. He plays a song about a son murdering his mother after finding out that the woman was in love with a man. Finally, Husker admits: “I killed my mom. I really killed her.” He comes out of the bathroom and sings another number about chopping his mum to pieces and putting all the parts in a trunk. Now the friends are scared and try to leave the room. Only Katherine stays back, promising Husker that she will always stay by his side. The two then lie in bed together and hum to ‘Cradle Me’.

