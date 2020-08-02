The second episode of ‘Room 104’ season 4, which dropped this Friday, is called ‘Star Time’. And as you can guess, it is about someone getting high as ****. However, the story showcases how too many highs makes one unable to cope up with the low points in real-life. Well, we will outline the details of episode 2 in our recap section. But before that, here is a brief synopsis of the upcoming episode.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Room 104’ season 4 episode 3 will premiere on August 7, 2020, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT on HBO.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Avalanche’, directed by Ross Partridge and written by Mark Duplass. Starring Dave Bautista, the story follows a retired pro wrestler named Raw Dog Avalanche who takes the help of his therapeutic dolls to tap into his memory of an epic bout gone wrong. The exercise, in turn, revives other traumatic, repressed experiences.

Where to Stream Room 104 Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

‘Room 104’ airs on HBO. It will release new episodes at the above time slot every Friday night and will wrap up with its 12th episode on October 9, 2020. So tune in to the channel each week at 11 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to HBO’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to stream ‘Room 104’ with your HBO subscription on HBO Max. HBO Go, and HBO Now. No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. One of the most popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms is DirecTV. Otherwise, episodes are also available on Hulu and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

In episode 2, we meet Sam, who is high on a substance of her choice and is munching on crisps on a bed in a motel. She then sees Jon Bass, clad in a giant hamster suit. Of course, it is apparent that she is tripping big time. She then escapes from her physical form and observes her own body. This is when we see a needle sticking out from her arm.

The story then gives us a glimpse of Sam’s history via flashbacks where we also learn about her struggle with addiction. Bass’s hamster appears in several of the scenes and each time, he is a different person in Sam’s life. A critical flashback shows how Sam was given a double dose of cough syrup as and she enjoyed her ‘star time’. And now, even as an adult, she is trying to achieve that same state.

Back in the present, Sam needs to make a decision. The needle is halfway through her skin. Should she take the final plunge into fantasy or should she break free of her addiction? Inside Room 104, Sam has to introspect after all the flashbacks and scenarios placed before her. The final decision is a life-changing one that finalizes Sam’s fate — fulfilling her real dreams or plunging into an imaginary world.

