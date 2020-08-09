This week marks the third time in a row when Mark Duplass has written the script for an episode of ‘Room 104’s fourth season. Called ‘Avalanche’, the third episode is another journey into an alternative reality and a trippy trip! And this was the same case in the previous two episodes as well. In ‘Avalanche’, we have a mystery that concludes in one’s disoriented thoughts. Well, we will outline the details of episode 3 in our recap section. But before that, here is a brief synopsis of the upcoming episode.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Room 104’ season 4 episode 4 will premiere on August 14, 2020, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT on HBO.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Bangs’, directed by Jenée LaMarque and written by Jenée LaMarque and Lauren Parks. Starring Melissa Fumero, the story follows Eva who is celebrating her divorce party. Eve wants to overhaul her look and makes a potentially life-changing decision to get bangs.

Where to Stream Room 104 Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

‘Room 104’ airs on HBO. It will release new episodes at the above time slot every Friday night and will wrap up with its 12th episode on October 9, 2020. So tune in to the channel each week at 11 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to HBO’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to stream ‘Room 104’ with your HBO subscription on HBO Max. HBO Go, and HBO Now. No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. One of the most popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms is DirecTV. Otherwise, episodes are also available on Hulu and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

In episode 3, we meet Doug, an ex-professional wrestler who narrates the tale of a faulty move in one of his games before someone called Tamara. Well, who is Tamara, this is never explained. She can be anyone or even an imagination of Doug’s own thoughts. In fact, we don’t even know if Doug is there in Room 104 at all. What is shown is a dollhouse representation of the room, with Doug’s figure placed among the many dolls packed here. At times, the dolls become real characters and at times, they are — well, dolls!

Doug’s action figure alter ego is named Raw Dawg Avalance, and his nemesis is Doctor Destruction. Most of the emotions and actions are also narrated via these inanimate figurines. What we can conclude is, Doug has a fragmented memory and he is imagining the entire chain of events. We also witness that he suffers from memory loss, troubled walking, and impulsiveness. In a flashback, it is revealed that Doug had smashed his head in a table inside the titular room. Maybe, Doug’s abuse is self-induced or a result of trauma, connected to his father. In the end, the dolls become life-size figures and they disappear, one by one. The conclusion symbolizes an avalanche of emotion as Doug is overwhelmed by the traumatic events that had shaped his life.

