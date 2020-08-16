‘Room 104’ returned once again this week with another remarkable episode. And this time, the story touches on subjects such as letting go of the past and embracing a new present. The episode uses symbolism to stress on getting a new identity and cutting away the loose threads of life. But it also shows how deciding to start afresh is not so easy. Well, we will outline the details of episode 4 in our recap section. But before that, here is a brief synopsis of the upcoming episode.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Room 104’ season 4 episode 5 will premiere on August 21, 2020, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT on HBO.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Oh, Harry!’, directed and written by Mel Eslyn. Starring Kevin Nealon, the story follows a family from the ’90s who is unwittingly stuck living in Room 104. The patriarch Harry then tries to alter the script on their current reality.

Where to Stream Room 104 Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

‘Room 104’ airs on HBO. It will release new episodes at the above time slot every Friday night and will wrap up with its 12th episode on October 9, 2020. So tune in to the channel each week at 11 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to HBO’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to stream ‘Room 104’ with your HBO subscription on HBO Max. HBO Go, and HBO Now. No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. One of the most popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms is DirecTV. Otherwise, episodes are also available on Hulu and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

In episode 4, we witness a divorce party being organized for Eva, where the star of the event discusses her failed marriage to Derek with her best friend Jaimie. She wants to get a haircut but is not sure if she should go ahead with the decision or not. Jamie begins chopping off a few of her locks and then Eva notices that something is amiss with her dress. The dress does not fit her like it used to before. And it seems a pair of magical scissors is the culprit.

Jamie leaves the room and Eva starts cutting off her hair herself. Each time, she chops off some strands, she is taken to different stages of her life. First, she seeks the first love of her life Walker. Then she sees her ex-husband Derek and this is when we notice that her face displays smudged make-up. The third time, she appears in a neon-lit room with Poppy, who encourages Eva to be her best self. By the fourth time, she is back in the current day inside Room 104. Eva laments about having to start over her life all over again. After a while, Eva asks Jamie to shave off her hair.

