In the latest episode of ‘Room 104’, titled, ‘Oh, Harry’, we witnessed a simpler story, as opposed to the rest of the complex plotlines, which have been explored in the past weeks. The episode opens by announcing that it’s filmed in front of a live studio audience. The main character Harry is living inside an insufferable sitcom with a family who does not belong to him. On top of that, he has a script dictating his every move. A taped laugh track is played every time to serve the purpose of comedy while he suffers multiple misfortunes. Well, we will outline the details of episode 5 in our recap section. But before that, here is a brief synopsis of the upcoming episode.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Room 104’ season 4 episode 6 will premiere on August 28, 2020, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT on HBO.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Hikers’, directed and written by Lauren Budd. Starring Shannon Purser and Kendra Carelli, the story follows “Megan and Casey, two college grads embarking on a three-month hike” who “confront irrevocable truths about their friendship” — as per HBO’s official synopsis.

Where to Stream Room 104 Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

‘Room 104’ airs on HBO. It will release new episodes at the above time slot every Friday night and will wrap up with its 12th episode on October 9, 2020. So tune in to the channel each week at 11 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to HBO’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to stream ‘Room 104’ with your HBO subscription on HBO Max. HBO Go, and HBO Now. No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. One of the most popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms is DirecTV. Otherwise, episodes are also available on Hulu and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

In episode 5, we meet Harry, who is married to Linda and has three kids: Jules, Maddie, and Will. They are staying in Room 104 while their house is undergoing renovation. The kids point out how Harry has missed Linda’s birthday as he tries to spend some time by himself in the bathroom. At one moment, an exhausted Harry bangs his head and knocks himself unconscious. When he wakes up, he introspects about the strange script he is living in — the script of a classic family sitcom. When nobody listens to the flaws in the said script, he attempts to flee the room.

However, even after several attempts, Harry is unable to escape. What the story tries to tell here is, actors often find themselves bound to the same typecast role, in spite of their attempts to explore something new. The episode, aptly called ‘Oh, Harry’ is neatly written to reflect this very premise and it makes for one of the simpler episodes from season 4. You can simply enjoy it and not think about it too much afterward. After all, it is a simple tale that mocks sitcoms.

