In the latest episode of ‘Room 104’, titled, ‘The Hikers’, the story highlights the meaning of friendship. It shows how, at times, friendship is an illusion and it can only be sustained when we view each other as equals. Well, we will outline the details of episode 6 in our recap section. But before that, here is a brief synopsis of the upcoming episode.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date:

‘Room 104’ season 4 episode 7 will premiere on September 4, 2020, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT on HBO. The upcoming episode is called ‘Foam Party’, written by Bryan Poyser.

'Room 104' airs on HBO. It will release new episodes at the above time slot every Friday night and will wrap up with its 12th episode on October 9, 2020. The upcoming episode is called 'Foam Party', written by Bryan Poyser.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

In episode 6, we meet Megan and Casey, who are apparently friends and they halt for a night in Room 104 — to continue on a hiking trip, which is supposed to last for three months. A pebble lodged inside Megan’s shoe results in a nasty blister on her foot. Casey prepares a bath for Megan as the two settle in for the night. As for the blister, it seems the wound is more of a symbolic representation of the relationship between the girls. Their friendship was smooth once upon a time but now, it has an abrasion. The emotions are boiling up and it is only moments before they release. As of now, their friendship is a source of irritation.

Megan believes that it was Casey who had inserted the pebble in her shoe in the first place. Casey retaliates by saying that she wanted to make the expedition more challenging so that once the hike is complete, Megan might feel more accomplished. Casey even goes on to say that she knew Megan was going to fail from the very beginning. Therefore, she was simply trying to protect her friend by sabotaging her early on.

As the story unfolds, we learn that Casey thinks Megan is unhappy since she is fat. But Megan has accepted herself as she is. However, the same scenario does not apply to Casey who believes that Megan is frustrated with her appearance. In short, their friendship is based on Casey thinking that they are not equals. Toward the end, the illusion that is ‘friendship’, is broken for both the girls. Megan finally says: “I’m gonna take a hike.” This means that Megan is sure of what she wants to do while signaling the end of their journey as friends.

