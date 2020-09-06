In the latest episode of ‘Room 104’, titled, ‘Foam Party’, we get to re-live the vibes from the 90s horror flicks. But the premise is so outlandish that it leaves you scratching your head. Well, this can only be expected from ‘Room 104’, which deals with weird themes in almost every episode. Well, we will outline the details of episode 7 in our recap section. But before that, here is a brief synopsis of the upcoming episode.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Room 104’ season 4 episode 8 will premiere on September 11, 2020, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT on HBO.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘No Dice’, written by Julian Wass and directed by Patrick Brice. As outlined by HBO, here is its official synopsis: “Smarmy game show host Chip Crawford wants to keep his meet-and-greet with his 80-something biggest fan, Enid, as short as possible, but Enid has other plans in store.” It stars Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim, Terrence T. Terrell, and Gary Cole in the lead roles.

Where to Stream Room 104 Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

‘Room 104’ airs on HBO. It will release new episodes at the above time slot every Friday night and will wrap up with its 12th episode on October 9, 2020. So tune in to the channel each week at 11 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to HBO’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to stream ‘Room 104’ with your HBO subscription on HBO Max. HBO Go, and HBO Now. No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. One of the most popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms is DirecTV. Otherwise, episodes are also available on Hulu and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

In episode 7, the forever insecure Jack throws a foam party for his friends, Luke (Harvey Guillén), Jenna (Olivia Crocicchia), Hunter (Timothy Granaderos), and Morgan (Alison Jaye). He does this to impress this group of people whom he has known only for a short while. He also brings the foam that is the central attraction to the event. However, once the foam is released, it starts affecting everyone in a near-fatal way. The substance is lethal and eventually, engulfs everyone, leaving them dead.

So what is the essence of the story? Jack is the carrier of a malevolent foam, which is a representation of his own hollow self. He is nothing but vaccuum — something light and irrevelant like foam. But then, when he releases his own personality in the form of an ever-expanding, yet temporary and light foam, it overtakes everybody near him. In fact, the substance swirls in an engulfs Jack as well toward the end. So, was there a foam party at all? Or was it just Jack and his boring, dull persona that is spreading throughout his surroundings? Well, we will never know. The answer is best left to our interpretations and imagination!

Read More: Best Shows Like Room 104