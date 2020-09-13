In the latest episode of ‘Room 104’, titled, ‘No Dice’, we get to witness how our favorite celebs are not what they seem like on tv. They might present a completely different side and eventually, we get confused between what is real and fictional. Well, we will outline the details of episode 8 in our recap section. But before that, here is a brief synopsis of the upcoming episode.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date:

‘Room 104’ season 4 episode 9 will premiere on September 18, 2020, at 11 pm ET/ 10 pm CT on HBO.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Last Man’, written by Mark Duplass and directed by Julian Wass. As outlined by HBO, here is its official synopsis: “Unable to win a battle against his mortal enemy Durkon, Kyran’s mentor Granada gives him a lesson in vanquishing his foe for good.” It stars Kevin McKidd, Desean Terry, Suzanne Nichols, Tom Michelsen, Zakary Risinger, Michael Ray Taylor in the lead roles.

Where to Stream Room 104 Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

‘Room 104’ airs on HBO. It will release new episodes at the above time slot every Friday night and will wrap up with its 12th episode on October 9, 2020. So tune in to the channel each week at 11 pm ET and catch the latest episodes on tv. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to HBO’s official site and catch the season online. You have the option to stream ‘Room 104’ with your HBO subscription on HBO Max. HBO Go, and HBO Now. No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. One of the most popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms is DirecTV. Otherwise, episodes are also available on Hulu and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

Room 104 Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

In episode 8, we meet a woman named Enid (Linda Lavin) who is obsessed with a game show host named Chip Crawford (Gary Cole). Being a fan is fine but Enid’s obsession with Chip has reached an extreme level. In a surprising turn of events, Chip plans to visit his biggest fan Enid, in order to improve his image. The idea is put in his mind by the channel where he works and so, Chip wants to finish the visit as soon as possible. His producer Steph is supposed to quip in and say that they need to go to the airport. However, following an argument, Steph leaves Chip all by himself in Room 104. She tells that she will call a car for him later.

The once-alcoholic Chip explains his dislike of working in No Dice to Enid. It is evident that Chip’s frustrated persona is completely different from what he showcases on tv. Later, he agrees to play No Dice with Enid. But then, when he starts the game, he is happy, re-living his past when he had appeared in the first episode of his show. Enid then reveals that she had participated in No Dice on June 6, 1993, and could not win due to Chip’s interference. Eventually, when the duo immerses themselves in the game, Chip realizes that Enid not only loves playing but knows him in detail. She even views him with compassion even though he is a flawed man. Toward the end, Chip allows Enid to win, out of sheer compassion.

