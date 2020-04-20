‘Rugal’ is an action-thriller Korean drama series that premiered on March 28, 2020. Directed by Kang Cheol-Woo, the show is based on the webtoon of the same name by Rilmae. With episode number eight having been released this week, the show has its fans both dreading and looking forward to as to what could possibly happen next.

‘Rugal’ revolves around detective Kang Ki-Beom, whose life turned upside down after he began investigating a shady organization by the name of Argos. Till now, we’ve seen Ki-Beoms’ whole backstory and how he became who he is today, along with being introduced to the other members of the Rugal team and how all of them share the goal of seeking revenge on Argos by destroying them.

The last few episodes of ‘Rugal’ have shown a lot of promise with the premise, which makes it have the ability to be an amazing show, but with every character coming out of a sticky situation completely unscathed, it does tend to get a bit predictable.

In the last few episodes, we saw that even though Choiu Ye-Won is the current chairperson of Argos and found out that Ko Yong-Deok, the previous chairperson, is alive, it is still Hwang Duek-Gu who is the biggest threat to team ‘Rugal’ and to everyone else. Even after being shot, Duek-Gu, with the help of his men, managed to survive and get away following which he started plotting his revenge.

In last week’s episodes, Duek-Gu’s revenge takes place as he kidnaps Dr. Oh, the director of Rugal, which leads to the entrapment of Mi-Na and then Ki-Beom, before they both manage to escape. As Duek-Gu plots to kill Ye-Won but is unable to because of his feelings towards her and goes on the stage a mass murder as revenge on Rugal, we see his psychotic tendencies and realize that there is no line that he won’t cross to get what he wants. With this, ‘Rugal’ is all geared up to start the second half of the series and release episode number 9.

Rugal Episode 9 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Rugal’ episode 9 will premiere on the OCN channel in Korea on April 25, 2020, at 22:50 KST, i.e., 6:50 a.m. PST in the US. The show will air two new episodes every Saturday and Sunday in the time slot till May 17, 2020, when the final installment (episode 16) of the show will air.

Where to Watch Rugal Episode 9 Online?

Netflix! ‘Rugal’ comes out on Netflix right after its premiere in Korea. Every episode is a little more than an hour-long and can be seen with English subtitles on there. All you need is a Netflix subscription. Since the first eight episodes can already be found there, you can binge-watch it while waiting for the next episode to come out. It can be accessed on your cellphone, laptop, or tablet, or you can use any streaming device to watch it on.

Rugal Episode 9 Spoilers

‘Rugal’ has managed to make stomachs turn by depicting how cruel someone could be and shows the constant fight between the good and the bad. The same will continue to happen throughout the series and, therefore, is expected from episode 9 as well. With Ki-Beom’s cyber eye causing problems and Dr. Oh’s kidnapping, it seems like team Rugal lost the lead they gained in the previous episodes. The constant ups and downs is expected from the future episodes as well, but how K-Beom deals with the public blame on him for murder would be the main premise of episode 9. Characters like Bradley, Han Tae-Wong, Mi-Na, Gwang-Cheol along with Chai Ye-Won and Ko Yong-Deok are going to have a huge role to play as to how the show moves on.

