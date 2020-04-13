Created by Vicky Jones and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, HBO’s ‘Run’ begins as a romantic comedy. Two ex-lovers, who have not seen each other for fifteen years, suddenly tell each other to run. Soon enough, they come face to face and are on a train to Chicago. The action is abrupt, though there is an urgency behind it the way they both leave everything behind at a moment’s notice.

The first episode only scratches at the surface of what Billy and Ruby are up to. They question themselves; they question each other. Ruby blames Billy for making her leave the comfort of her life just because he was drunk. Billy thinks that Ruby has left him when the train starts to move after a brief stop, and she is nowhere to be seen. Though there is a history between them, they are also treating each other like strangers. What comes next for these strangers on a train?

Run Episode 2 Release Date

‘Run’ Episode 2 is set to release on April 19, 2020, at 10:30 pm ET.

Where to Stream ‘Run’ Episode 2 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to HBO package on Amazon Prime.

Run Episode 2 Spoilers

Now that they have decided to run, what comes next for Ruby and Billy? The first episode deals with their response, especially Ruby’s, to this hasty decision. She shows doubt a number of times. She stands up when the train starts moving; when her text is not delivered, she becomes flustered and questions Billy on why he texted her. She panics, and she tries her best to let her husband know that she will be coming back. At the end of the episode, however, we see that she chooses to be with Billy, at least for the time being, when her husband asks her to come home.

In the next episode, we expect to see what the couple has left behind. We could get to see Ruby’s children and husband, even if in a flashback. We could also get to know the reason behind Billy’s decision to text her. Since the day is over, the moratorium that they had placed on personal questions is over too. The next episode will shed more light on Billy and Ruby’s separate lives.

Another thing that you should expect is to see a hike in the sexual tension between them. The chemistry between them is undeniable. They are also very familiar with each other, having known each other in college, and clearly, they get along very well. Their present escapade is also much more than just a fling or a whim. What led them to make such a pact, and what exactly does the pact entail? Where are they going? We will also get to know why they drifted apart. In between all of this, there is going to be a lot of heat.

