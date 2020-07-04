‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ put a twist to the most popular challenge ‘Snatch Game’ by allowing only three queens to slay each other, at a time. It works, and all except a few manage to ace their characters, so no one’s complaining. So far, Derrick Barry, Ongina, Mariah Paris Balenciaga, Mayhem Miller have been asked to pack their bags and go home, leaving Alexis, Cracker, Shea, Jujubee, India, and Blair to compete for the ultimate title.

In the latest episode, along with the ‘Snatch Game of Love,’ the queens are also asked to channel their inner Prom Queens on the runway. Check out the recap section for more! Curious to know the details of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 5 episode 6? We have got your back.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 5 episode 6 will release on July 10, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on VH1. It will be followed by the after-show ‘Untucked’ at 9:30 pm ET. The show follows a weekly-release format, and a new episode drops every Friday.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 5 episode 6 by tuning to VH1 at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on VH1’s official website and on the VH1 app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Another way you can watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ is on Sling TV, or by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can stream the first two seasons of the show on Hulu.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Episode 5 Recap:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 5 episode 5 is titled ‘Snatch Game of Love.’

At the beginning of the episode, the queens express their thoughts on Mayhem’s elimination. Clearly miffed at Mayhem for eliminating herself, Shea says, “You never give up on your dreams!” Cracker changes the topic and asks the six queens to predict the top 3. After all the suggestions are poured in, Cracker, Jujubee, and Shea emerge as strong contenders. I would have just flipped the table and put Shea on the top but nobody’s asking me. Moving on, Ru announces Drag Race’s beloved ‘Snatch Game,’ raising the challenge by pitting just 3 queens at a time. The guest judges of this week are Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Tommy Dorfman.

Jujubee perfects her impression of Eartha Kitt, with spot-on mannerisms, leaving behind Chi Chi DeVayne and Valentina’s version of the singer. Shea chooses Flavor Flav, the rap “hype man” and boy does she kill it with the voice and expressions! Alexis opts to portray the late Puerto Rican astrologer, Walter Mercado Salinas, and even if you don’t know him, you might love Alexis’ breezy take. India and Blair manage to nail the looks and style of their respective subjects – Jeffree Star and Ellen Degeneres, but they incite little to no laughter, with their remarks. Also, Cracker channels her inner Gaga but out of all the outfits she could have chosen, she settles on a bland red gown. I mean, what was she thinking?

Later, the queens strut their stuff on the ‘Prom Queen Fantasy’-themed runway challenge. As expected, Shea is chosen as the winner and Ru announces that the rest of the queens are at the bottom. Shea competes with Alexis’ drag daughter, Miss Vanjie, in the lip-sync battle and impresses everyone with her energetic performance to Madonna’s ‘Open Your Heart.’ Before the challenges begin, India Ferrah reveals to everyone that in the past, Alexis and Mayhem had asked her to vote Shea out to save Mariah. But not even a single person believes her claim and naturally, after winning the lip-sync battle, Shea asks India to sashay away. Even while leaving, India stands firm on her claim and tells Shea, “I didn’t lie to you.” Guess we will never know!

Read More: Where is RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Filmed?