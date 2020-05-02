‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12 is back in the game. After watching the latest episode, fans are convinced that after almost losing the charm in the last few episodes, the show has picked up the pace and will continue to inject the audience with the glitz, glamour, and drama for the rest of the season. In ‘Superfan Makeover,’ the queens give their super fans a drag makeover, and boy do they rock the runway! Some queens disappoint in the effort and execution section.

However, Ru gives the contestants a free pass this week, in the form of a double save. Tears are shed, and emotions are shared, but none of the queens go home this week. Thankfully! Check out the recap for more! In case you are familiar with whatever transpired and wish to know the details of the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12 episode 11, keep reading!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Episode 11 Release Date:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12 episode 11 is slated to release on May 8, 2020, at 8 pm ET on VH1. The upcoming episode will feature the magnificent Whoopi Goldberg as the guest judge.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Episode 11 Online?

You can catch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12 episode 11 on VH1 at the above-mentioned time. You can also watch the episode on VH1’s official website, as well as the VH1 app.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Philo, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. Another way you can watch the show is on Sling TV, or by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can stream the first six seasons of the show on Hulu.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Episode 10 Recap:

The episode begins with the queens meeting their superfans for the first time. We witness a bonding session, where the fans share their thoughts on the show and also reveal why they love the contestants. Some of the fans have walked on the same road as the queens. So, they share their struggle with the rest of the people in the werkroom. For the main challenge, Ru asks the queens to transform the fans into enchanting drag queens, and the theme is ‘Drag Family Resemblance.’

Jaida Essence Hall bags the win, AGAIN because of her fierce animal print dress and fiery attitude, and her drag daughter, Jazz, matches her vibe perfectly. Also, has Jaida dethroned Gigi as the frontrunner already? Yes, I heard you. The best thing about Jaida is that she is confident but not overconfident. When she tells Ru, “This is a winning family. She knows that I’m a strong mother, and I like winning. If she does not win? Don’t come home,” we all nod in unison. So Miss Jaida, you deserve the $5,000 cash tip and win. Not to forget Crystal Methyd and her drag daughter, Opal Methyd’s mind-boggling runway performance and look. The chemistry, the dress, the make-up, how can you not love the Trolls?

Heidi’s lack of innovation and efforts land her in the bottom two, along with Jackie, whose underwhelming transformation of her drag daughter fails to impress the judges. After an epic lip-sync battle on ‘Kill the Lights’ by Alex Newell, DJ Cassidy, and Nile Rodgers, Ru surprises everyone by saying, “Shantay, you both stay.” So no one is sent home tonight.

