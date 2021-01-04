‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 made its grand premiere on January 1, 2021! Yes, there could be no better way to welcome the New Year! And what is more? The debut has some of the wildest twists ever! Since the entire season has been filmed under COVID-induced health protocols, the whole set-up looks different. On the other hand, the shake-up in the format during the premiere itself sends the queens into a state of shock! Check out the recap for more! In case you are familiar with whatever transpired and wish to know the details of the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 2, we have you covered!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 2 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 2 is slated to release on January 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, called ‘Condragulations,’ one of the losers from the lip-sync challenges will be eliminated. The queens competing to stay on are Joey Jay, Denali, Tamisha Iman, Utica Queen, Rosé, Kahmora Hall, and Elliott with 2 Ts. After America’s votes come in, the decision will be announced in the second episode.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 2 Online?

You can catch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 2 on VH1 at the above-mentioned time. New episodes are additionally simulcast on The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV, and Logo. You can also watch the episode on VH1’s official website, as well as the VH1 app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Philo, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. You can also watch the show on Sling TV or by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can stream the first six seasons of the show on Hulu.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 1 Recap:

The premiere episode kicks off with the six lip sync battles. The 13 contestants need to battle it out for a spot in the competition before entering the werkroom. New York-based Kandy Muse and Joey Jay from Arizona are up first, and Joey has the first claim to safety. The second pair for the week is Denali vs. Lala Ri. While Denali describes herself as “Icy, spicy, and a little bit dicey,” LaLa Ri claims herself to be “an Olive Garden pasta with Popeyes chicken tenders on the side for razzle-dazzle.” And the winner? LaLa Ri!

Round three pits Symone against Tamisha Iman, and Symone emerges as the winner. In the fourth pairing, we have Gottmik and Utica Queen, a transgender man and a celebrity make-up artist. He introduces himself by saying, “So… born a girl, transitioned into a guy, dress like a girl for money — very that.” Rose and Olivia Lux are up next, and Rose is declared unsafe. Finally, Tina Burner is pitted against Kahmora Hall and Elliott With Two Ts. Tina makes it to the top and is given the green chit to continue her journey.

The queens who are declared unsafe in the lip-sync challenges are assigned seats below a wall of pork chops. RuPaul announces: “You all have a chance to return to the competition. But first, you must give one of your fellow queens the cop. Let the voting begin!”

Read more: Where is RuPaul Drag Race Filmed?