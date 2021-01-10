‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 aired its third episode this week and it is called ‘Condragulations’. The queens are asked to form a pop group and write lyrics and perform choreography to a new version of RuPaul’s song “Condragulations”. On the other hand, we meer choreographer Jamal Sims as the guest judge. Check out the recap for more! In case you are familiar with whatever transpired and wish to know the details of the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 3 we have you covered!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 3 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 3 is slated to release on January 15, 2021, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, called ‘Phenomenon,’ “As the race for the crown continues, queens must write lyrics and perform choreography in a performance of RuPaul’s song, “Phenomenon”; comedian and host Nicole Byer guest judges” — as outlined by VH1.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 3 on VH1 at the above-mentioned time. New episodes are additionally simulcast on The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV, and Logo. You can also watch the episode on VH1’s official website, as well as the VH1 app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Philo, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. You can also watch the show on Sling TV or by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can stream the first six seasons of the show on Hulu.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 2 Recap:

After the queens are asked to vote one out from their own group, Elliott and Utica end in a tie and the one who receives the porkchop is Elliott. But Elliott is brought back later to rejoin the competition. In the mini-challenge, RuPaul announces a two-look runway: a lady-like daytime look and a vampy nighttime look. While Gottmik wears a rainbow mini dress, Kandy dons a glamorous red wrap dress. LaLa Ri shows off a southern style curtain dress and Olivia Lux sports a midcentury-themed purple feathered dress.

Symone wears a vibrant business suit, Tina Burner dons a sequined red babydoll look, and Elliott shows off a long red dress with a matching beret. For the week’s maxi challenge, the queens need to deliver a group performance of his song “Condragulations.” They need to create their own verses and choreographed sequences. On-stage, RuPaul is accompanied by Ross Mathews, Michelle Visage, and guest judge Jamal Sims. Symone and Olivia are declared top two of the week, and they need to lip-sync to Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart.” Symone makes good use of her long braids as props to deliver a spectacular performance. Finally, Symone is declared as the winner and she gets a cash prize of $5000.

