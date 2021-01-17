‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 aired its 4th episode this week and it is called ‘Phenomenon’. As the race for the crown continues, the queens are tasked with writing lyrics and performing choreography in a performance of RuPaul’s song, “Phenomenon”. On the other hand, we meet comedian and host Nicole Byer as the guest judge. Check out the recap for more! In case you are familiar with whatever transpired and wish to know the details of the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 4 we have you covered!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 4 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 4 is slated to release on January 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode “The queens are challenged to overact in cheesy RuPaulmark holiday movies. Comedian and host Loni Love (Soul Plane) guest judges” — as outlined by VH1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 3 Recap:

Following their non-elimination, the Winner’s Circle is elated about their continuous successes. The Pork Chop Queens enter the Werk Room to get ready for the challenges ahead of them. They are asked to partake in the double-header walk in a “Lady and the Vamp” fashion show to re-introduce themselves to Ru, Michelle Visage, and Ross Mathews. RuPaul then announces the main challenge for the week. The Queens need to deliver a group performance of her song “Phenomenon.” On the main stage, RuPaul is joined by Michelle and Ross, accompanied by the week’s guest judge Nicole Byer.

The panel then starts its critic sessions. They state that Denali always keeps things interesting by showcasing her sex appeal while Joey is termed as exciting. Nicole praises the boldness and beauty of Kahmora’s looks while RuPaul says that Tamisha’s runway dress is one of the most gorgeous on the sets of the show. After some discussion, RuPaul declares Denali and Rosé as the top two queens of the week. The other four are safe, and hence, we have another non-elimination. The top two Queens then need to partake in a “lip-sync for the win” to Britney’s “If You Seek Amy.” The winner is Denali and she gets a $5,000 cash tip.

