‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 aired its 4th episode this week and it is called ‘RuPaulmark Channel’. The queens are given the challenge of overacting in cheesy RuPaulmark holiday movies. We also have comedian and host Loni Love as the guest judge. Check out the recap for more! In case you are familiar with whatever transpired and wish to know the details of the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 5 we have you covered!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 5 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 5 is slated to release on January 29, 2021, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 5 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode “The queens are challenged to overact in cheesy RuPaulmark holiday movies. Comedian and host Loni Love (Soul Plane) guest judges” — as outlined by VH1.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 5 Online?

You can catch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 5 on VH1 at the above-mentioned time. New episodes are additionally simulcast on The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV, and Logo. You can also watch the episode on VH1’s official website, as well as the VH1 app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Philo, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. You can also watch the show on Sling TV or by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can additionally stream the first six seasons of the show on Hulu.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 4 Recap:

In the 4th episode, the winners ask the losers why they chose to vote Elliott out. Kahmora Hall replies, “I just really didn’t get what her drag style was.” On the other hand, Elliott says: “It was kind of shocking when it was unanimous for me when y’all didn’t know nothing about me. But now I have a first impression of all of y’all, so it is what it is.” The week’s maxi challenge asks the Queens to overact in a trio of cheesy movies for the RuPaulmark Channel, God Loves Flags, Misery Love’s Company, or April Fool’s Rush In.

After the task is over, Symone is named as the winner for the week. The judges are impressed with her revolutionary do-rag train on the runway. After the not so good performances of Kahmora and Denali, they land as this week’s bottom two. LaLa Ri also comes very close to lip-syncing for not being eliminated. The ladies need to lip-sync to Crystal Waters’ “100% Pure Love”. Denali puts up a wonderful show and amps up the party with moves on moves on moves. Kahmora, on the other hand, gives a lackluster performance and mostly walks around looking pretty. Of course, the winner is pretty clear. Denali gets to stay on for another week while Kahmora is asked to say her farewell.

Read more: Where is RuPaul Drag Race Filmed?