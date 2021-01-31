‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 aired its 5th episode this week, and it is called ‘The Bag Ball.’ The queens get into heated arguments when they are asked to showcase their talents in three bag-themed challenges. On the other hand, the regular panel is joined by Nicole Byer as the guest judge. Check out the recap for more! In case you are familiar with whatever transpired and wish to know the details of the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 6, we have you covered!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 6 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 6 is slated to release on February 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 6 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, “Tensions rise as the queens put their design skills to the test in a pageant showcasing three bag-themed looks; Nicole Byer guest judges” — as outlined by VH1.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 6 Online?

You can catch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 6 on VH1 at the above-mentioned time. New episodes are additionally simulcast on The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV, and Logo. You can also watch the episode on VH1’s official website, as well as the VH1 app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Philo, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. You can also watch the show on Sling TV or by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can additionally stream the first six seasons of the show on Hulu.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 5 Recap:

In the 5th episode, RuPaul Charles asks the queens to get into quick “baby drag” for the mini-challenge. The queens are dressed in diapers and bonnets, and it is announced that the best performer would be declared as the winner. Again, in a “Bag Ball Extravaganza,” for the maxi challenge, the ladies need to showcase three looks on the runway in three categories: “Mixed Bag,” “Money Bags,” and ‘Scratch Bags.”

On the runway, RuPaul is joined by Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and returning judge Nicole Byer. Based on the three looks, RuPaul and the panel pick-six queens to stay on-stage and listen to the feedback. Finally, after a lot of deliberation, Gottmik is declared this week’s winner. On the other hand, Rosé and Utica are safe. At the bottom, Tamisha is saved, and we are left with Joey and LaLa to battle each other for the chance to stay. They lip-sync to “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX. The decision at the end is pretty easy. Joey is eliminated while LaLa gets to stay on for another week.

