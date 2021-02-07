‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 aired its 6th episode this week, and it is called ‘Disco-Mentary.’ The queens partake in a disco-dancing documentary, inspired by fashion styles from the 1970s. Check out the recap for more! In case you are familiar with whatever transpired and wish to know the details of the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 7, we have you covered!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 7 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 7 is slated to release on February 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 7 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, “Ross Mathews hosts a late-night talk show spoof that puts acting, comedy, and instincts to the test in an improv challenge” — as outlined by VH1.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 7 Online?

You can catch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 7 on VH1 at the above-mentioned time. New episodes are additionally simulcast on The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV, and Logo. You can also watch the episode on VH1’s official website, as well as the VH1 app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Philo, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. You can also watch the show on Sling TV or by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can additionally stream the first six seasons of the show on Hulu.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 6 Recap:

In the 6th episode, the mini-challenge tasks the girls with posing against a matching wall. RuPaul tells the queens that they need to pair up with someone they’d like to compete with, in both the mini challenge and the maxi challenge. The pairs are Rosé and Denali, Tina and Kandy, Symone and LaLa, Olivia Lux and Utica Queen, and Elliott with 2 Ts and Tamisha. Gottmik teams up with Kandy and Tina. The mini-challenge requires the ladies to create dresses out of wallpapers.

One of them needs to pose while the other gives commentary. The best performance rank goes to Elliott and Tamisha. In the maxi-challenge, RuPaul asks the girls to re-live a new ‘Disco-Mentary’ by showcasing the history of disco. The guest judges for the week are Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Loni Love. After the scores, Gottmik, Denali, Rosé, LaLa, and Symone are all safe. And the winner is Olivia. Tina and Elliott are also safe, joined by Utica. Tamisha and Kandy are the bottom two and they lip-sync to Blu Cantrell‘s “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!).” And the queen who gets to stay back is Kandy while Tamisha is eliminated.

