‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 aired its 7th episode this week, and it is called ‘Bossy Rossy Ruboot.’ The queens showcase their improv skills in a rebooted version of the salacious talk show ‘Bossy Rossy,’ featuring Ross Mathews as the host. We also have LGBT activist TS Madison as the guest judge. Check out the recap for more! In case you are familiar with whatever transpired and wish to know the details of the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 8, we have you covered!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 8 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 8 is slated to release on February 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET on VH1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 8 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, titled ‘Social Media: The Unverified Rusical,’ “It’s time for the Rusical! Queens must record lyrics and learn choreography as they perform in a tale on social media. Choreographer Jamal Sims guest judges; Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada) makes a virtual appearance in the workroom” — as outlined by VH1.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 8 Online?

You can catch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 8 on VH1 at the above-mentioned time. New episodes are additionally simulcast on The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV, and Logo. You can also watch the episode on VH1’s official website, as well as the VH1 app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Philo, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. You can also watch the show on Sling TV or by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime. You can additionally stream the first six seasons of the show on Hulu.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 7 Recap:

In the 7th episode, the mini-challenge tasks the girls with partaking in a reading task — where Gottmik is the winner. Next, RuPaul announces the week’s maxi challenge — the trashy talk show called the ‘Bossy Rossy: The RuBoot.’ The contestants are assigned to random teams. We have Rosé, LaLa Ri, and Denali performing in the segment titled ‘I’m pregnant with my imaginary boyfriend’s baby.’ Gottmik, Utica, and Olivia Lux tackle ‘Breaking my Silence: Escaping from the Cult of Mime-ology.’ Symone and Kandy need to revive the segment, ‘Former Teen Queens: Where Are They Now?’ Finally, Tina Burner and Elliott, redo ‘My Best Friend’s 600-Pound *ss is Killing our Friendship.’

After the performances, when it is time for the judge’s critiques, Michelle informs LaLa Ri that the rip in her outfit is quite noticeable. However, in the challenge, she was not noticeable as well. On the other hand, Olivia gets good feedback for her mime and Utica does not seem too happy. After the deliberations, the panel declares Olivia Lux as the winner of the week’s challenge. LaLa Ri and Elliott land in the bottom two. They are asked to lip-sync to “Whole Lotta Woman” by Kelly Clarkson. While Elliott is declared safe, LaLa Ri sashays away.

Read more: Where is RuPaul Drag Race Filmed?