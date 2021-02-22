‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 aired its 8th episode this week, and it is called ‘Social Media: The Unverified Rusical.’ The queens take on a dual challenge of recording lyrics and learning choreography as they perform in a tale on social media. You can look at the recap section for more details. In case you’ve watched it and are curious about the next episode, here is all that we know about ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 9.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 9 Release Date: When does it Premiere?

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 episode 9 is slated to release on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 8 PM ET on VH1.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, the queens will unite for a mini-documentary that shows how they manage to remain safe during the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. The episode will essay the struggles they face filming the series under the influence of lockdown restrictions.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Episode 8 Recap

In the 8th episode, the queens mope over LaLa’s exit and miss the positive energy she brought to The Werk Room. The next morning RuPaul Charles introduces the annual “rusical” challenge, which demands that they each record their part with Michelle Visage and then learn choreography from Jamal Sims. This would be followed by their social media characters standing in front of the judging panel. The selection eventually narrows down to three roles taken up by three queens: Denali, Rosé, and Utica Queen.

Actor Anne Hathaway makes a special appearance and motivates the queens by giving them valuable performance-related pointers. The night begins with the rusical, opened by Tina and Rosé. All of them manage their segments decently. The theme is “Yellow Gorgeous,” with the queens decked up in their finest yellow look for the runway. Rosé is ultimately declared the winner of the week.

Symone and Kandy engage in a lip sync battle to Fifth Harmony‘s “BO$$” in the bottom-two challenge. The judges give away the “sashay” to Kandy, who is just about to say her goodbyes. But Ru stops her and declares a rare “double shantay,” which means no one is exiting the show this week, and all the queens are through to the next episode, which might possibly feature two eliminations.

