VH1’s Emmy-winning reality series, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ follows a format we are already familiar with and have fallen in love with! The titular host, mentor, and head judge welcomes a batch of remarkably talented drag queens in his search for “America’s next drag superstar.” Airing 12 seasons to date and spawning multiple spin-offs, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is now getting ready to grace your screens with its grand 13th season. Want some additional insights? Our preview session covers it all!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Release Date:

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 12 premiered on February 28, 2020, and ended with its 14th episode on May 29, 2020. In August 2020, the show was renewed. We now have the release date for the show’s 13th edition. ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 13 is slated to premiere on January 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on VH1 and will be simulcast on The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV, and Logo.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Cast: Host, Judges, And Contestants

Hosted by RuPaul, the 13th season features RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews as the judges. The contestants from the 13th season include Denali from Chicago, Illinois; Elliott with 2 Ts from Las Vegas, Nevada; Gottmik from Los Angeles, California; Joey Jay from Phoenix, Arizona; Kahmora Hall from Chicago, Illinois; Kandy Muse from New York City; LaLa Ri from Atlanta, Georgia; Olivia Lux from Brooklyn, New York; Rosé from New York City; Symone from Los Angeles, California; Tamisha Iman from Atlanta, Georgia; Tina Burner from New York City; and Utica Queen from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Gottmik happens to be the show’s first-ever openly transgender male and AFAB contestant in its entire history. During the filming of the season, the crew followed complete safety protocols because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There was instant testing of all the 13 contestants. Additionally, the participants, judges, and crew were isolated and quarantined during the shooting sessions.

What Can RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 be About?

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 follows an almost similar premise to its predecessors. In the premiere episode, we have the queens entering the “werk room” and introducing themselves with a witty one-liner. The queens are then ushered to the main stage where they meet RuPaul and the judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews. The panel is separated with plastic dividers to adhere to social-distancing norms. And here is the twist! For the first time in the show’s history, the queens are asked to engage in a head-to-head on the mainstage. They have to defend their place in the competition by performing in six lip syncs for their lives. While some get to stay, the others receive the “pork chop”.

Packed with additional twists, season 13 promises to be the ultimate gag. One of the stars, Kandy Muse said during an interview with ET: “When you ask someone, ‘What is your favorite season of Drag Race?’ They always go back to season 6. And, ‘What’s your favorite top three?’ Bianca, Courtney, and Adore. Season 13 is right up there with season 6. Not just because I was there and I experienced it, but seeing the magic happening, seeing the gag-worthy sh*t that was happening? It’s the facelift that Drag Race needed.” Star Gottmik added, “You definitely have to be on your toes at all times. More than ever before. They got us a good many times.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Trailer

Check out the season 13 sneak peek below:

Out with the old, in with the RU! 🎉

Get ready to ring in the New Year with SIX lip syncs! 😱👑 Don’t miss the premiere of #DragRace S13 New Year’s Day at 8/7c on @VH1! 🏁💋 pic.twitter.com/a8f6Pb6xJY — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 14, 2020

