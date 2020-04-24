‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ has been a revolutionarily progressive television series about the art of drag, hosted by arguably the most prominent drag queen, RuPaul. ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ is a spinoff that combines the charm of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ with some reality-show-level intrigue and drama. The premise boasts of a truly interesting setup.

In ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,’ celebrities get mentored by multiple drag queens for a performance. Then, the judges decide a winner based on everyone’s performance, with the winning money going to charity. The cast members aren’t revealed beforehand, adding a sense of mystery.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Filming Locations

‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ is quite similar to ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ The former is basically the latter with a twist. The show is similar to ‘The Masked Singer.‘ However, instead of singing, celebrities are seen putting up drag performances. They are mentored before their acts, obviously, so that their performance matches the standards of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and drag in general.

Hence, most of the action on ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ takes place in a studio which a glamorous set. The set has a gleaming runway and a dedicated area for the contestants to prepare in. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where the set of ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ is actually located in. Is it filmed in the same place as ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race?’

Sylmar, California

According to IMDb, filming for ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ is carried out in Sylmar. Sylmar is the northernmost neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. It can be reasonably assumed that ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ is filmed in the same place as ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ A few episodes of the latter have, after all, been filmed in Sylmar. Hence, it is highly likely that ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ makes use of the same production facility that had been used by its parent show.

Apparently, filming for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ was carried out at Delfino Studios on 12501 Gladstone Avenue #5323 in Sylmar, California. This news is confirmed by the official website of Delfino Studios and the following Twitter user. Shows like ‘Dancing With The Stars‘ and ‘Saving Grace’ have also been filmed at Delfino Studios. Hence, ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ is most probably filmed at Delfino Studios too.

Wow. I just got an invite to get paid for attending the RuPaul’s Drag Race season finale….. but it’s all the way in Sylmar. Sylmar?! Whyyyyy — britheleo 🏁 (@brialexandria_) June 13, 2018

Unfortunately, information regarding the filming locations of ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ has been scarce. Hence, we cannot tell you with absolute certainty whether the show had been filmed at Delfino Studios or some other production facility. This is just an educated guess based on the fact that ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is filmed here.

