‘Ruthless’ is an American drama tv series, helmed by Tyler Perry as the creator, executive producer, writer, and director. Created as a spin-off to ‘The Oval’, the show originally premiered on March 19, 2020, on BET+. The story follows a sex-crazed cult, which includes a woman called Ruth. She ends up kidnapping her own daughter to join the group. ‘Ruthless’, no doubt, brings in similar vibes from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. The show received a full-season order of 24 episodes. However, after airing its mid-season finale, episode 12, it went on a hiatus in June 2020. It then made a comeback with its 13th episode on November 26, 2020. Since its return, ‘Ruthless’ has spawned five new episodes. Now, the series is all geared up to release its 19th episode. Read on to know when the next episode will hit tv screens.

Ruthless Season 1 Episode 19 Release Date

‘Ruthless’ season 1 episode 19 will release on December 24, 2020, at 10 pm ET on BET+. It will wrap up with its 24th episode on January 28, 2021.

Where to Watch Ruthless Episode 19 Online?

‘Ruthless’ airs new episodes every Thursday at 10 pm ET. You can catch episode 19 by tuning into BET through a cable connection. Additionally, you can stream the released episodes on the show’s official website by visiting BET.com or BET+. Live-streaming, cable-free platforms include FuboTV and Sling TV. You can also catch the episodes by subscribing to BET+ on Amazon Prime Video.

Ruthless Episode 18 Recap

Until now, ‘Ruthless’ has been a crazy ride. Ruth Truesdale abducts her own daughter and forces her to join the sex-crazed Rakudushis cult. Ruth is a dedicated member of the sadistic group and she helps the members in brutally punishing her rebellious, best friend Tally. Ruth is promoted to the high-ranking Elder position. But for her initiation, she needs to be gang-raped by seven high-ranking cult members, with The Highest watching them. After this incident, Ruth wishes to escape from the cult and hatches a plan with Tally.

On the other hand, the leader, The Highest makes the use of drugs to welcome newcomers. Another high-ranking officer Dikhan is involved in a homosexual relationship for the last twelve years with The Highest. But the latter is fond of Andrew, which makes Dikhan jealous. On the other hand, Andrew is an undercover FBI agent, who eventually becomes a believer in the cult’s traditions. His wife’s name is Sarah and they have one son. He also has a secret, forbidden affair with Tally, and she later gets pregnant. In the last week’s episode, we follow Ruth as she tries to build trust with Zane. Meanwhile, Tally gets suspicious of Joan’s sudden interest in helping her out. On the other hand, Andrew comes clean about Malcolm and Sarah’s secret. Finally, River talks to The Highest about getting married.

Read More: Best Black Lives Matter Movies