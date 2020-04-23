Following a brief hiatus, ‘S.W.A.T’ season 3 dropped its 19th episode this week. But before you rejoice, thinking that the show has resumed its regular weekly schedule, here’s an unfortunate bit of news. It will again go on a break. But no, not yet. Before that, we have another episode scheduled next week. Yes, ‘S.W.A.T’ season 3 episode 20 is all set to land on tv screens in the coming week. Read on for some detailed insights into the next part, alongside a brief recap of episode 19.

S.W.A.T. Season 3 Episode 20 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 3 Episode 20 is slated to be released on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 10/9c on CBS.

Titled ‘Wild Ones’, its official synopsis goes as follows: “The team pursues a couple reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde when the duo goes on the run to hunt for a set of rare chess pieces that is worth millions; Darryl’s ex-girlfriend visits with his young son.” You can check out the promo of the episode below:

Where to Watch S.W.A.T. Season 3 Episode 20 Online?

‘S.W.A.T.’ is on CBS, so you can watch it using a cable subscription. If you don’t have one, you can turn to the CBS site and stream the episodes. Cord cutters can use options like Direct TV, YouTube TV, Philo, or Fubo TV. Amazon Prime users can buy and stream episodes of the show, while Hulu subscribers can catch the first two seasons of ‘S.W.A.T.’

S.W.A.T. Season 3 Episode 19 Recap:

Alonso notices a car driving beyond the speed limit and pulls it over, revealing a young driver named Jacob, who attempts to offer her a bribe. Meanwhile, Hondo and Nichelle enjoy an intimate romantic dinner when they are interrupted by Winnie, Hondo’s sis. But everyone is able to get along nicely and they converse over food and wine. Tan and Bonnie head out to have breakfast but the place is attacked by four crooks. Tan is able to capture two but the other two manage to escape. In the chaos, he ends up losing the engagement ring he was carrying with him.

At the precinct, the crew learns that a meth dealer named Pope has escaped from prison. He was caught by Tan and it seems the criminal is looking to seek revenge. On the other hand, Alonso visits the local police station to ask about Jacob, who had been captured the previous night. But it appears he is not in the system and neither have his files been processed. Espirit asks the crew to follow up on the targets of Pope. Nichelle and Hondo plan to attend a red carpet event, organized by Othella Baker — a woman previously saved by Hondo. She is holding a charity event. Nichelle informs Hondo that she has invited her parents and asks him to call Winnie as well.

Hondo and Tan meet a former associate of Pope. The mechanic reveals that Pope still has something of his in his old meth lab and he might be hiding there. However, when the team reaches the site, they learn that Pope has already left. They round in the rest of the men in the lab and question them about Pope’s whereabouts.

