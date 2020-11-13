The fourth season of ‘S.W.A.T’ dropped this Wednesday and the two-hour premiere does a remarkable job of addressing the current scenario. The episodes shed light on the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as, the Black Lives Matter movement. More on that later. Let us now cover the details of the show’s upcoming episode.

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 3 is slated to be released on November 18, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT on CBS.

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

Titled ‘The Black Hand Man’, the third episode might see interpersonal relationships taking a center stage. In the premiere, Hondo meets his ex Nichelle for the first time, following their split. Therefore, the upcoming part might follow Hondo as he tries to rediscover himself while attempting to figure out his bond with Nichelle.

On the other hand, in the season 4 debut, Chris and Jim have an awkward encounter. So, it will be interesting to see how these two move ahead from here. On the mission front, the S.W.A.T team will handle a conflict between a crime family and the mafia. For some more insights, you can check out the promo of the episode below:

Where to Watch S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

‘S.W.A.T.’ is on CBS, so you can watch it using a cable subscription. If you have a cable id, you can turn to the CBS site and stream the episodes. Episodes are additionally available on CBS All Access. Cord cutters can use options like Direct TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. Amazon Prime users can buy and stream episodes of the show, while Hulu subscribers can catch the first three seasons of ‘S.W.A.T.’

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1 And 2 Recap:

The premiere takes up the story from where the show had left off in the season 3 finale — with Hondo tracking down the head of a cartel, El Diablo. The criminal warns him: “I want you to remember when it happens and the city goes up in flames, remember I tried to stop it.” Further investigation reveals that El Diablo’s nephew, “Brick Layer,” plans on taking over the reins of the cartel. He additionally owns a narco tank.

Although the S.W.A.T team arrests Brick, he informs them that he can help them out if he can choose his prison. He says that there is a gang who has crossed the border and plans to attack LA. The crew realizes that Brick is telling the truth when the largest blood bank on the west side explodes and kills seven. Again, the team manages to catch three of the perpetrators, but not before they successfully cause another bombing at a YouTuber’s event. The remaining member of the gang is Frank Tammel, who is arrested as well after Hondo breaks two of his ribs.

The premiere additionally addresses the pandemic when people have just started donning masks. Luca calls in from Berlin, explaining that he is where the virus has hit hard. The group then attends a community party when Lynch’s phone beeps. The Mayor says that the city might have to be shut down. The episode wraps up with the protests following George Floyd’s death where people are seen wearing masks.

