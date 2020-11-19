The third episode of the fourth season of ‘S.W.A.T’, which dropped this Wednesday, is called ‘The Black Hand Man’. It follows a conflicted Hondo as he is requested by his incarcerated friend from childhood and Darryl’s father — to testify on his behalf at a parole hearing. On the other hand, the rest of the team attempts to catch a mob informant who is on the run — when he was meant to testify against a crime family. More on that later. Let us now cover the details of the show’s upcoming episode.

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 4 is slated to be released on November 25, 2020, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT on CBS.

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Memento Mori’. For some more insights, you can check out the promo of the episode below:

Where to Watch S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

‘S.W.A.T.’ is on CBS, so you can watch it using a cable subscription. If you have a cable id, you can turn to the CBS site and stream the episodes. Episodes are additionally available on CBS All Access. Cord cutters can use options like Direct TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. Amazon Prime users can buy and stream episodes of the show, while Hulu subscribers can catch the first three seasons of ‘S.W.A.T.’

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3 Recap:

The third episode begins with the team partaking in drills, which serve as a part of their teaching lessons. Erica approaches Chris and asks her about how to rise up the ranks. Meanwhile, Chris is looking for her own promotion that will need to prove her leadership skills. She also needs to have an interview with Hicks and requires to be on her toes at all times. Later, the SWAT crew is summoned to a shootout, which apparently involves FBI Special Agents. When the team arrives, the entire FBI squad is dead.

They locate an empty car. SWAT notes that the FBI has not informed the LAPD about this mission. Neither do the Bureau’s supervisors know anything. It is revealed that the FBI is protecting a witness in a safe house from the Venuti crime family. Rocco Contoursi had worked as the capo in the crime family for more than two decades. Now, he is a witness and his brother Tony is helping the Venutis in hunting down Rocco.

Since Rocco’s body is not found at the scene, the team heads out to find him. They decide to question his ex-wife Gina who says that she only wants to keep him safe. She informs them that Rocco was injured in the shootout and is now in another secured house, under the LAPD command center. The Venutis had assigned Tony with the task of killing Rocco. But when he could not do it, his brother escaped. And now, Rocco does not want to testify so that his brother is unharmed.

When the team locates Tony with the crime family, he shouts that Rocco is the biggest disgrace since Uncle Bobby. Apparently, Bobby is an imaginary figure in the form of a congressman. Later, SWAT realizes that Tony was sending them a message — a politician is about to be killed. A senator is the planned target and Tony and Venuti head out to kill him at a fundraiser event. Finally, SWAT is able to catch Venuti and rescue Tony. And now, Rocco is willing to testify.

