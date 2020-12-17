In ‘S.W.A.T.’ season 4 episode 6, Chris ropes the team in for her personal mission to rescue a teenage girl from the clutches of a predatory religious leader. Hondo hears some upsetting news about Darryl, while Tan’s wedding planning comes to a sudden halt due to a roadblock. There is a detailed summary of the latest episode provided in the recap section. But first, let’s check out the details of the upcoming season 4 episode 7 of ‘S.W.A.T.’.

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 is on a winter hiatus and there has been no word yet on when season 4 episode 7 is expected to return to our television screens. This is no cause for alarm, however, and you can rest assured that the show will resume sometime in January 2021. ‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 airs Wednesdays at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT on CBS.

Where to Watch S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

‘S.W.A.T.’ airs on CBS, so you can watch it on TV as long as you have a valid cable subscription. If you have an active cable id, you can login to the CBS site and stream the episodes there as well. Full episodes are also available on CBS All Access. People who have ditched the cable (or just prefer watching online) can use options like Direct TV, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV. Amazon Prime members can purchase and stream episodes of the show on-demand, while Hulu subscribers can stream the first three seasons of ‘S.W.A.T.’

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers

As of now, there are no details available about the upcoming season 4 episode 7 of ‘S.W.A.T.’. In all probability, CBS will release information such as the episode title and an official synopsis closer to the premiere date.

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 6 is titled ‘Hopeless Sinner’. Chris spots a young man forcing a girl to come with him as she’s getting her morning coffee and she steps in to send the guy packing, saying that the girl does not want to go with him. The girl runs away and Chris heads to work. The team is called in to take down a mass shooter. It’s an office worker who got fired because the company was downsizing during the pandemic. The shooter took out his frustration by shooting up the office and killing everyone on the premises. The S.W.A.T. team takes him easily as he’s the only survivor in the building.

Chris meets the guy from before again and this time he is able to say his piece. His name is Dylan and the girl he was arguing with that morning is his girlfriend Zoey. Zoey has recently joined a weird, oppressive cult and Dylan was trying to take her home with him when Chris had intervened. Dylan wants Chris to save Zoey but this does not fall into her jurisdiction. Chris promises Dylan that she’ll look into it unofficially. She ropes in the team to help her in this case against the cult, but during their own hours. Chris’s investigation turns up some creepy things. When a shooting involving the cult leader is reported, the S.W.A.T. team is called on to help which means they can officially move in to take the cult down. Chris manages to kill the cult leader and saves Zoey from being forcibly married to him.

Read More: Shows Like 9-1-1