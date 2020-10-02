‘The Salisbury Poisonings’ is a drama series that revisits the 2018 real-life Novichok poison crisis that occurred in the same city. Starring Anne-Marie Duff, Rafe Spall, and Annabel Scholey, and has translated the petrifying incident for our TV screens. Let’s take a look at where the dramatically realistic series was shot!

The Salisbury Poisonings Filming Locations

The show was filmed in and around Bristol and the South West, in England, and Bottle Yard Studios was involved with the project. Director Saul Dibb told press, “We took a lot of time discussing about where we would and wouldn’t shoot things. For the people of Salisbury, it’s a very recent trauma for them.”

He added, “So we did shoot some things in Salisbury, but we drew a line essentially with – you know, there was nothing that was going to be a recreation of things like Hazmat suits, or the army, or those kinds of things on the streets of Salisbury. So we set a lot of the early pre-poisoning stuff in Salisbury. And then we meticulously looked for matches of things, like the Skripals’ house.”

England

The show was shot around Bristol and many other locations across the South West, including Salisbury, Weston Super Mare, Clevedon, and Malmesbury. If you are unfamiliar with the actual incident that transpired in 2018, then let us fill you in. Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found unconscious on a park bench by a doctor and a nurse who were passing by. It turned out that Sergei’s house’s door handle had been covered by the poison. Apart from them, Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess were also exposed to it when the former found a bottle of perfume that, unbeknownst to him, had the poison inside it.

The Salisbury Poisonings airs on 14/15/16 Jun on @BBCOne. Based @TheBottleYard, it filmed last year in Bristol & across the SW at locations within Salisbury as well as Weston-Super-Mare, Clevedon & Malmesbury. Read more about the filming here 👉https://t.co/zVJlYRDypO (1/3) pic.twitter.com/3IB4tQ55Un — Bottle Yard Studios (@TheBottleYard) June 9, 2020

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who investigated Sergei’s dwelling, was also exposed. Natalie Moore, from Bristol Film Office, said, “The Castle Park and King Street filming days were incredibly sobering and handled with great discretion, despite requiring numerous police, fire and ambulance vehicles, actors, scientists and investigators in full hazmat suits and policemen conducting fingertip searches. We were pleased to help the production acquire the space and privacy they needed to re-enact these dramatic events that could not be filmed in Salisbury itself out of respect for local communities.”

The scene where Sergei and his daughter are found by the medical professionals was actually filmed in Castle Park. Market benches were also constructed to emulate the Maltings shopping area, which was removed during the 2018 decontamination of the actual Salisbury park. The exterior shots of the Amesbury house of Charlie and Dawn were taken on King Street, whereas Devon House in Whitehall was used for the interiors. Dawn Sturgess’ parents’ home was actually filmed in residence on Watchill Avenue in Highridge.

Since Salisbury District Hospital could not be used for filming for obvious reasons, Soundwell Centre was used as a replacement for its interiors. The Salisbury Cathedral was also replaced by Bristol Cathedral. Furthermore, the scenes where the army establishes the quarantine area were shot at St Nicholas Street. The emergency vehicles were seen driving on Canon’s Way and Circular Road.

Read More: Shows Like Chernobyl