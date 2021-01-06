Sandra Francis’ Murder: Who Killed Sandra Francis? Where Is Lee Perkins Now?

Sandra Francis was a young mother at 19 years of age. She dreamed and aspired to become a successful adult in the future. Her dreams and her life were cut short in 1990 when she was brutally raped and murder. The family was shocked and even more devastated when the culprit wasn’t caught. Six years later, a dedicated team of investigators used a unique approach to zero in on a prime suspect who was eventually convicted and sentenced for Sandra’s murder. Investigation Discovery’s ‘True Conviction’ featured this baffling case in an episode ‘More Than a Statistic.’ If you are curious to know more about the case, we have you covered.

Who Killed Sandra Francis?

Sandra Francis hailed from an immigrant family. She had a plethora of dreams she wanted to achieve. She became pregnant at a very young age and thereafter moved into an apartment in the summer of 1989 on Huntington Avenue with her son, who was one year old then. According to court documents, she got herself a job and enrolled as a student at the University of Massachusetts in Boston. In January 1990, Sandra’s friend, Immaculata Kigoni (Emma), moved in with her. One day, in February, while Emma was watching over Sandra’s child, Sandra came back from a grocery shopping trip with a man called Lee Perkins, who had offered help in carrying Sandra’s bags. Sandra introduced Perkins to Emma, and Perkins put down the bags and left.

The court documents detail that around two weeks after Perkins came to Francis’ apartment, he visited again. This time he was turned away from the door by Emma’s future husband, who was visiting her at the time. It did not dissuade Perkins from revisiting Sandra. After some days, Perkins arrived, once more, uninvited to Sandra’s house, and Sandra let him in. In March 1990, Emma was visiting with her parents when Sandra contacted her. Sandra sounded anxious. Following this, Emma went to Sandra’s apartment, and Perkins, who was sitting on Sandra’s bed, left 10 minutes after he realized Emma was there. On March 22, 1990, Sandra dropped her child off at her mother’s house in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston and went to work. She reportedly worked till 9:04 p.m. Thereafter, Emma tried to contact Sandra by telephoning her and going to Sandra’s apartment the next day morning, but Emma did not receive any response. Sandra also failed to pick up her son from her mother’s home by noon on March 23. With an alarming increase in crime rates in the neighborhood that year, the family grew concerned.

Then on March 25, the family finally decided to check in on her in person. Sandra’s uncle turned up at her home and rang the doorbell. When he received no answer, he contacted the police. The officer who responded to his call met Sandra’s uncle at her apartment. Upon entering Sandra’s apartment, the officer found her dead. She was lying on her back, naked from the waist down, and with a blade of a knife inserted fully into her chest cavity. The cause of death was determined to be the stab wound to her chest, which pierced her heart and the left lung. Forensic evidence pointed to a sexual interaction Sandra had had before her death.

Preliminary investigations probed the officers to interrogate Sandra’s family members, and they obtained blood samples from both Sandra’s child’s father and from Emma’s husband for DNA testing. The reports of the test excluded them from allegations. The case remained unsolved for 6 years, till in 1996, two officers from the Boston police department’s cold case squad found a lead which directed them to Lee Perkins. It was eventually proved that Lee Perkins had killed Sandra.

Where Is Lee Perkins Now?

In 1996, Lt. Detective Timothy J. Murray and his partner Sgt. Detective Stephen A. Murphy picked up Sandra Francis’ case. They observed that there had been no signs of forced entry at Sandra’s apartment. When they talked to Emma, they found out about Lee Perkins, who had shown up consistently at Sandra’s apartment about a month prior to her death. The detectives were able to track down Perkins, who was being detained at a prison for previous assault charges. Perkins willingly agreed to be interviewed by the detectives. During the interrogation, Perkins blatantly denied having known Sandra and said he had never been to her apartment. What Perkins failed to realize was that he was subconsciously leaving behind evidence.

During the questioning session, Perkins drank a soda and smoked two cigarettes, later retrieved by the interrogating officers. The items were then sent along with Sandra’s vaginal swab and a known sample of Sandra’s blood to the laboratory for DNA testing. The reports came back, indicating a match between DNA from the cigarette butts and the male DNA retrieved from Sandra’s body. Further DNA testing confirmed the match found. In November 1996, Emma also identified Perkins from an array of ten photographs, as the person she had met at Sandra’s apartment during February and March 1990.

During his first trial, Perkins claimed that he had a sexual relationship with Sandra, completely disregarding his previous statements during the first interrogation. He also suggested that someone else had come in after he had left and murdered Sandra on March 25, 1990. With all the evidence laid out, the trial ended in a hung jury. Early 2000, the case went to trial again. This time, Emma’s testimony indicated the motives that Perkins might have had to commit the crime. Perkins was finally convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated rape of Sandra Francis. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on January 20, 2000. Perkins tried to bid for a new trial in 2008. He argued that he had been under the effects of medication that did not allow him to assist his defense during his trial. The Supreme Judicial Court rejected his argument and upheld his conviction in March 2008. Perkins is currently serving his sentence in Massachusetts Correctional Institution- Shirley.

