The news of Sarah Goode’s death was a shock to everyone, but mostly for her family. Never in a million years did they think that something like this would happen to Goode. In a family of 9 children, she was the youngest. She grew up not only with her family and but also with the spouses of her siblings and their children. Thus, coming from a close-knit family, they organized a massive search hunt for Goode along with the police when she went missing. Little did they know then that they would find her, and it would be one of the most painful things they would ever endure.

Goode’s autopsy report revealed that she was brutally raped to death. In an initial round of search that the family conducted, they tried to speak to everyone who had seen her last. The investigation, with forensic data, pitched Taylor as the primary suspect. Thus, the case went to trial. Goode’s family reached the court dressed in matching t-shirts with her face on it, hoping to keep justice for Sarah alive. It was by far, not an easy trial for them to sit through as Prosecutor Albertson presented in vivid detail how Goode had been killed that night. It came to such a point that her brother-in-law screamed out an abuse at Taylor for which he was removed from the court.

Goode’s sisters were really close to her. This was understood when they stood outside the court, holding each other and talking about their sister. The family obtained some sense of relief when Taylor was convicted for the rape and murder of Goode. Since then, they have come forward to speak about their side of the story.

Sarah Goode’s Sisters: Who Are They?

In an interview with NBC’s Dateline’s, Goode’s four sisters, Samantha, Lizzy, Tabitha, and Jennifer talk about how it was like to know and make peace with the fact that their sister was taken away from them like that. On an interesting note, they said the family also has 20 grandchildren. Three of the sisters were pregnant when Goode went missing. Jennifer talks about how happy she was when Sarah was born; she said: “I just remember going to the hospital after she was born. And mom let me change her first poopy diaper.’ They recall their time with Sarah with much happiness.

However, with respect to what happened, they still struggle to make peace with it. When the verdict of the case came out, one of the sisters, Samantha said: “She had a daughter to take care of, and she was always willing to do things for everyone else and put herself last.”

Sarah Goode’s Sisters: Where Are They Now?

The last a few of them were seen together publicly was in their interview with Dateline, where they recollected not only their happy memories but also the horror with which they came across Goode’s body in the woods. Goode’s brother-in-law had more or less identified the body before the sisters came to know about it. They keep the memories of their sister alive through various posts that are both personal and social on Facebook.

There isn't a day that goes by she isn't remembered, but lets use this day to think of all the victims that are no… Posted by Justice for Sarah Patricia Goode 12/29/92 – 6/7/14 on Monday, September 24, 2018

