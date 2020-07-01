Netflix’s ‘Say I Do’ is a dream come true for those who enjoy perfect weddings. In the reality show, couples overcome various obstacles to celebrate their love in dream wedding ceremonies. The best bit is that they don’t have to plan the event themselves. There are experts on the show who take care of the various aspects, and Thai Nguyen has one of the most important jobs. The beautiful dresses are an integral part of any good wedding, and Nguyen comes on as the fashion designer in the series. So, here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Thai Nguyen?

Thai is a visionary, innovator, and born designer. He comes from Southern Vietnam but has been raised in Los Angeles. Nguyen is bent on redefining fashion as something all women can access at a certain price point. After graduating from the FIDM, Thai joined the BCBG Max Azria as an associate designer. Here, Thai honed his skills before launching his own label, Atelier.

Thai is known for his fusion of modern styling with a keen focus on exquisite detailing and femininity. It makes him a coveted designer even today. Nguyen has been on television before, appearing on Bravo TV’s ‘Launch My Line.’ You can check out a lengthy post he’s made about appearing on the Netflix series.

Since he is a pro on working with brides, Thai brings his expertise to the show, where the bridal gown becomes the symbol of the couple’s love.

What is Thai Nguyen’s Style?

Thai has a ‘feminine with an edge’ aesthetic that he characterizes with the signature silhouettes, well-priced luxe fabrications, and in-house designed prints. The designer combines classic elegance with modern energy. His garments are set apart by the impeccable needlecraft and an envelope-pushing stylistic pop. Thai’s technical acumen is beyond reproach but he wins his heart with a dash of creative defiance. As a result, his designs are not constrained to industry standards.

Instead, he offers women what they really want to wear, which will make them memorable, and all at affordable prices. Thai Nguyen has dressed celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry. His dresses have been down the red carpets at the Oscars and Grammy’s. Check out a sample of Thai’s work below.

Who is in Thai Nguyen’s Family?

Thai’s parents have constantly supported him, including moving to the US when he was a teen. However, they have had their doubts about Thai matching the expectations of the fashion world. Nguyen also has a fiance who he hopes to marry eventually. However, he is unsure whether his parents will support his decision to marry a man. He said, “We wanted to have this celebration three years ago, but I’m willing to give my parents time. I will always want them to be there for me, especially on my special day.”

When the show comes out, Thai plans on translating the episodes and showing them to his parents so they know about different types of loves that exist. Until Thai can celebrate his own wedding day, he believes in using fashion designing as a creative outlet, allowing other people to enjoy the happy moment in their lives. Here’s Thai enjoying his work. [Cover Image Courtesy: Thai Nguyen/Instagram]

