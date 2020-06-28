There are a few movies that should be watched by everyone before they die. These movies not only survive the test of time but also end up speaking volumes about something innately human, making them classics. ‘Schindler’s List‘ is a movie that would make it to each and every list of such must-see movies. It was also the film that gave Spielberg his first Oscar. Apart from the Best Director award, the 1993 film won six other Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. However, apart from critical success, the movie also managed to be a commercial hit, raking in $322 million worldwide.

The movie is based on ‘Schindler’s Ark,’ the 1982 novel by Thomas Keneally. It revolves around Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who attempts to save more than 1,000 Polish-Jewish refugees during the Second World War. He attempts to protect them from the horrors of the Holocaust by making them employees in his factory. The character of Schindler is essayed by Liam Neeson. Ben Kingsley, on the other hand, plays the role of Itzhak Stern, Schindler’s Jewish accountant. Other cast members include Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall, Jonathan Sagan, and multiple others.

Schindler’s List Filming Locations

‘Schindler’s List’ is set during the Second World War, mostly in Poland. To be more specific, the movie’s plot is mostly set in Krakow, one of the oldest cities in the country. In fact, the city’s Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where ‘Schindler’s List’ was actually filmed.

Poland

Filming for ‘Schindler’s List’ was actually carried out in Poland. This is where the movie’s actual story takes place. That is the reason the movie manages to depict its setting authentically.

Within Poland, filming was actually carried out in the city of Krakow. However, the Plaszow labor camp does not exist anymore. A set for the labor camp was built in a quarry. The set consisted of 34 barracks and 7 watchtowers. The Amon Goeth villa was also recreated for filming purposes.

Płaszów camp/quarry as seen in the movie Schindler's List. I didn't know it then, but these are remnants of the old film set. Tried to bribe a guard at the adjacent factory to let me in. No dice so I found my own way down. COVID quarantine isn't so bad, is it? #OskarSchindler pic.twitter.com/QYlKuobZP9 — Monika Maslowski (@usmclibrarian) April 28, 2020

Apart from that, several actual locations were also used for the movie’s filming. For instance, scenes set in Schindler’s apartment were filmed at his actual house on 7 Straszewskiego Street. However, the Zgoda Square ghetto was recreated in Szeroka Street. Next, the scene involving Poldek Pfefferberg escaping death was filmed on Ciemna Street. A courtyard on 12 Jozefa Street was where the scene wherein the Jews are expelled was shot. Pilsudski Bridge was also used as a filming location.

Al número 12 del carrer Józefa hem trobat el pati que apareix l'escena de la liquidació del gueto de Cracòvia al film "La llista de Schindler". El gueto, però, no estava a Kazimierz, sinó més al sud. pic.twitter.com/hvfrUesvHl — Pol Sánchez Tarjuelo (@polsa95) November 15, 2019

Additionally, the exterior of Schindler’s factory was actually shot outside Schindler’s factory on 4 Lipowa Street. The interiors, however, were filmed at an enamel factory in Olkusz. Church of St Mary was where the scene involving the Jews meeting was shot. Krakow Glowny railway station was also used to shoot a few scenes. Moving on, Niepolomice was where the Brinnlitz scenes were shot.

According to IMDb, filming was also carried out in Jerusalem in Israel.

Very special day today visiting Schindler's List Factory, powerful and very moving exhibition, important archival documents and photos bring to live Jewish life during World War II, a real privledge to visit #Krakow pic.twitter.com/F7M4u1zJ2r — Tina Hodgkinson (@TinaWalksLondon) June 15, 2019

