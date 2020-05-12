‘Schitt’s Creek‘ is a Canadian sitcom that sees the wealthy Rose family falling on hard times. They are forced to relocate to the small town of Schitt’s Creek that they’d purchased as a joke. As they adjust to life with each other, and very little money, the series highlights the humorous instances. The show airs on CBC in Canada and Pop TV in the US. However, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ gained much more popularity and reached a wider audience thanks to a deal brokered by Netflix in 2017.

The series has wrapped up Season 6, and critics have hailed the ending as masterful and appropriate, so you might be wondering when the show’s headed to the streaming platform. We have got you covered in that regard.

Schitt’s Creek Season 6 Netflix Release Date:

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Season 6 started airing on January 7, 2020, and wrapped up on April 7, 2020, after 14 episodes. Ever since Netflix acquired Season 1 and Season 2 in January 2017, after the deal, the platform has been getting new seasons at regular intervals. Seasons 3, 4, and 5 have all released in October, the same year after it finishes its run on television. Most recently, Season 5 became available on Netflix on October 10, 2019.

Going by the same pattern, Season 6 is expected to release in the US sometime in October 2020 at the latest. As for viewers outside the US and Canada, they don’t have to wait as long to catch the latest season of ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ Netflix UK has been getting new ‘Schitt’s Creek’ seasons a month after it finishes airing on the television networks. Therefore, we’ve seen Seasons 3, 4, and 5 all drop in May, especially by the middle of the month.

Netflix’s Twitter account for UK and Ireland has informed fans that ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Season 6, the final season, will keep to the schedule and release on May 14, 2020, at 12 am BST. Check it out below.

The sixth and ~final~ season of Schitt's Creek comes to Netflix on 14 May. pic.twitter.com/vXEeqcW28C — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 16, 2020

Netflix Australia has confirmed that it will follow in the footsteps of Netflix UK and Ireland, and release the final season on May 14, 2020, as well. Check out their tweet about the same below.

Hey Jane, the final season of Schitt's Creek will premiere in ANZ on May 14. — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) March 18, 2020

As is the rule, Netflix will be dropping all 14 episodes at once, meaning you can binge-watch the final season in one go. Not to spoil the finale for you, but critics have given it high praise, by calling it ‘perfect.’ Accordingly, you should be quite excited to get to see all the episodes together. Unfortunately for American and Canadian audiences, the wait is a little longer until you get to see how the Rose family bows out of the beautiful series.

