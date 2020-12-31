‘Schitt’s Creek’, created by Dan Levy and his dad Eugene Levy, is a Canadian sitcom that had originally premiered in its home country on CBC on January 13, 2015. The show airs in the US on Pop TV. ‘Schitt’s Creek’ follows the formerly wealthy Rose family who is forced to leave their elite life and move to the titular small town — so as to start afresh, following a major financial crisis. Johnny and Moira Rose start living in a motel and learn to navigate a modest life, accompanied by their children, David and Alexis.

Over the first two seasons, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ garnered limited positive responses. However, once the show was released on Netflix after its third season, it began to attract an increasing number of viewerships. In fact, the series progressed to become a massive hit — earning critical acclaim for its writing, humor, and acting. It is additionally the winner of several accolades such as the ACTRA Awards and Canadian Screen Awards, among others. It managed to win all seven major comedy awards during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. Well, now that the show has finished airing six remarkable seasons, let us check out if ‘Schitt’s Creek’ will spawn a seventh edition as well.

Schitt’s Creek Season 7 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Season 6 premiered on January 7, 2020, on CBC in Canada, and wrapped up on April 7, 2020, after 14 episodes. You can watch all the episodes on Pop TV, as well as, Netflix.

Now, as far as the seventh season goes, here is what we know. When the show received its renewal order for seasons 5 and 6, director Dan Levy already started planning the conclusion of the series. He said that he wanted to end the story on a satisfactory note by dividing it into two seasons. And the decision to wrap up the show at the peak of its popularity was a choice by the entire team. Levy explained during an interview with Variety:

“I at no point wanted to compromise on quality or storytelling. It just didn’t feel like it was worth the risk to take it any further. The goal was at the end of this show, this family will realize the value of love. Money can temporarily bandage a lot of things. But they would never be able to buy the kind of closeness that they have by the end of the series.” Levy further said to the Hollywood Reporter, “Season six felt like a great time to end on a high note with our fans and to give them exactly what they wanted without overstaying our welcome.” So, yes, there you go! As of now ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Season 7 stands officially canceled.

