‘SEAL Team’ season 3 is probably the most intense of all the seasons. It has managed to test the patience of the members of the Bravo Team. We have witnessed drastic changes in the squad, with Sonny being reprimanded and sent to his hometown to serve his punishment, while Clay is opting to move on from the team. Jason is still struggling to strike a balance between his personal life and his responsibilities as the leader. In the latest episode, titled ‘In the Blind,’ the team gets severely ambushed by enemy convoys but through determination and teamwork, they manage to catch hold of Siddiqui, their link to the Tahara Network.

Mandy manages to draw information out of him and the name of the perpetrator shocks the team. They learn that the boy they’re looking for, has a deep connection to one of their previous missions. Jason is the most affected of all the team members. Also, Sonny reconciles with his father, Emmet. The cast and crew were forced to stop production of season 3 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Therefore, out of the 22 episodes, only 20 episodes were shot, which makes episode 20, an unplanned season finale. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the ‘SEAL Team’ season 3 finale? Well, we are here to help you with that. Keep reading!

SEAL Team Season 3 Episode 20 Release Date

‘SEAL Team’ Season 3 finale, i.e., episode 20 is slated for a release on May 6, 2020, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

Where to Watch SEAL Team Season 3 Finale Online?

You can watch the ‘SEAL Team’ Season 3 Episode 20 by tuning to CBS at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on official website of CBS and the CBS app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on DirecTV, and Fubo TV. ‘SEAL Team’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

SEAL Team Season 3 Finale Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘No Choice in Duty.’

While Jason escorts Mandy on a condolence visit to the family of a fallen informant, Ray leads Bravo on an urgent mission when they are confronted with a time-sensitive lead on a terrorist leader’s location. Also, Davis reveals to the team that the terrorist leader they’ve been searching for is related to a target from Jason’s past, and Sonny rejoins Bravo team in Afghanistan.

Check out the promo below!

Read More: Shows Like SEAL Team