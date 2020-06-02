With multiple spin-offs, international versions, and even parodies, ‘The Bachelor‘ is one of the most loved reality dating series of all time. Having a singleton date a bunch of women over several weeks who compete with each other in various challenges to prove that they are the one who is meant to be with him, this series, like any other reality series, is full of drama, tears, romance, and catfights. Despite all of that, season 17 of this series gave us the incredible love story of Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici.

Sean and Catherine: The Bachelor Journey

After being a finalist on the eighth season of ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2012 and placing third, Sean became the lead of ‘The Bachelor’ in 2013. For the first time, a contestant from ‘Bachelor Pad’ joined the 24 other hopefuls, bringing the total number of suitors for him up to 25. In addition, a mystery woman was also introduced during the premiere of the series. Out of these 26 women, Catherine Giudici was one.

Of course, with so many challenges and so many suitors, there were a few women with whom Sean found a deep connection, but apart from shared kisses, including a few with Catherine, he was always open about the fact that he never slept with any of his potential partners. Therefore, the journey for Sean to find his one true love had been a long and tough one, which included a few tearful goodbyes during the rose ceremonies.

But by the time the finals week came around, Sean was down to two incredible women, Catherine Giudici, a graphic designer and Seattle native, and Lindsay Yenter, a substitute teacher from Missouri. Although a lot of people thought that Sean would pick the latter, he said a tearful goodbye to her and gave his final rose to Catherine. During the family visit, even Sean’s dad had connected with Catherine, so she had become a favorite for a few fans, and they couldn’t be happier that Sean chose her.

Catherine, on the other hand, even after having amazing dates with Sean, where they were goofy and couldn’t keep their eyes off of each other, couldn’t believe that she had won. She was shaking and could barely keep her composure, but when Sean got down on one knee and asked her to marry him right there and then, she, of course, said yes.

Are Sean and Catherine Still Together?

Yes, they are! The couple has been together ever since their stint on reality television, and although a lot of skeptical people believe that the couples who meet on dating series never last, Sean and Catherine are proof that they can. About a year after they had gotten engaged, Sean and Catherine tied the knot on January 26, 2014, in a live televised ceremony performed by Sean’s father at the Four Seasons Resort the Biltmore in Santa Barbara. And they still remain married to this date.

Since getting married, Catherine even changed her last name to match her husband’s. The couple are also the parents of 3 adorable children. On July 2, 2016, they welcomed their first child, a son by the name of Samuel Thomas Lowe. Almost two years later, on May 18, 2018, Catherine gave birth to their second son, Isaiah Hendrix Lowe. In June of 2019, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child, and on December 23, they welcomed a girl named Mia Mejia Lowe to the family.

Catherine juggles not only being a mother but her business as well. She runs LoweCo, which offers a wide variety of greeting cards, products, and services for everyday occasion. Residing in Dallas, the family is happy and doing incredibly well for themselves.

