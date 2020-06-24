‘Search Party’ is a neo-noir black-comedy, created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter. When the show first landed on TBS, it started off by following a group of self-absorbed friends in NYC, who become obsessed with the disappearance of a woman. Dory, accompanied by Drew, Elliott, and Portia, investigates the disappearance of Chantal Witherbottom. In this journey, the friends also deal with their own issues. The second season is centered around the death of Keith Powell, who dies when Dory, by mistake, thinks that he is a threat to Chantal. The group attempts to return to their normal lives while simultaneously trying to cover up the reasons behind Keith’s demise.

After opening to critical acclaim, the series was renewed for a third season in 2018. Although the first two seasons aired on TBS, it was announced that the next outing will move to HBO Max. Season 3 sees the gang attending a trial after Dory and Drew are charged for the semi-accidental murder of Keith. Eliott and Portia are confused if they should testify as witnesses while the friends are lured into the spotlight because of the sensational case against them. If you cannot wait to catch up on the latest outing, here is everything you need to know about it.

Search Party Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘Search Party’ season 3 will premiere on June 25, 2020, at 3 am ET on HBO Max. All of its eight episodes will be available to stream on the same date on the platform.

Search Party Season 3 Cast

The lead cast of ‘Search Party’ comprises the five actors who play a self-absorbed group of friends, residing in New York City. All of them feature in the show’s third iteration as well. Alia Shawkat stars as Dory Sief, who works as a housekeeper for a rich lady. Dory is highly dissatisfied with the lack of excitement in her relationship with her boyfriend Drew Gardner (played by John Reynolds). Drew jumps in to help Dory in her mission of locating the missing Chantal in order to improve his relationship. John Early essays the role of Elliott Goss, the expert investigator in the group, and a self-proclaimed narcissist. Meredith Hagner stars as Portia Davenport, a young actress, who always wants to be in the limelight. Rounding up the lead cast is Brandon Micheal Hall as Julian Marcus, a journalist and Dory’s ex.

Where to Stream Search Party Season 3 Online?

The entire third season of ‘Search Party’ will land on HBO Max on Thursday, June 25, 2020, on HBO Max. You can stream and binge on all the episodes on the streamer with the help of an active subscription. The first two seasons are available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. You can also catch up on seasons 1 and 2 on TBS. If you are looking for additional options, there are several live-streaming platforms as well. Topping this list is YouTube TV, Directv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

