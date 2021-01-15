‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs,’ which was released on January 15, 2021, on Disney Plus, is a live-action tv series that is conceptualized as a time-travel mystery for kids. The events of the story are set in the fictional town of Sulphur Springs in Lousiana, where we meet a 12-year-old Griffin Campbell. He is accompanied by his constant companion -the bright-eyed, thrill-seeking Harper. Together, they discover a secret portal that allows them to time travel. When the duo goes back in time, they land in an era that holds clues needed to solve a mystery.

Griffin had arrived in Sulphur Springs when his father Ben Campbell decided to move the fam from Chicago to take ownership of The Tremont Hotel – an old property that has been abandoned for decades. Upon reaching Sulphur Springs, the Campbells, who also comprise Griffin’s loving mother Sarah and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt and Zoey, settle in The Tremont. They hope to restore the dilapidated building to its former glory and convert it into a vacation spot. However, when Griffin starts school, he learns that the hotel is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a girl named Savannah. Savannah had gone MIA several years back.

Eventually, Griffin becomes close to Harper, an artistic and mystery-obsessed classmate. Together, they decide to dig into the hotel’s past. When the duo sneaks around The Tremont, they find a secret portal that transports them back in time to a previous era. This is when they realize that during those times, the hotel was in its full glory. The pair additionally learns that the past holds several important clues to the present – especially related to Savannah’s disappearance. Well, now that the show has finished airing its first episode, let us get into the details of its second episode.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ episode 2 is slated to premiere on Friday, January 22, 2021, on Disney Plus at 3 am EST. New episodes are slated to premiere every Friday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream Secrets of Sulphur Springs Episode 2 Online?

The best way to stream ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ is to have a subscription to Disney Plus. You can either opt for the regular Disney+ subscription or the bundle that combines Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month. You can access Disney Plus on mobile devices, TVs, streaming gadgets, gaming consoles, and the web. Since the show is a Disney exclusive, there is no additional option to catch it online on any other platform.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Time to Face the Music.’ It sees Harper and Griffin discovering that Young Jess rigged the talent show because of her enmity toward Savannah. The duo then vows not to stop at anything until they stop Jess from causing Savannah’s disappearance. But if they are successful, how will their actions affect the present? Well, only ‘time’ will tell!

