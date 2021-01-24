In the latest episode of ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs,’ Griffin’s grandpa gives a surprise visit, and Ben is not happy to see him. Ben’s father informs him that the fam should not be staying at The Tremont. Twins Wyatt and Zoey look for a video camera, and they reach the basement when Harper sneaks in. They then find a portal, which takes them 30 years back into the past. Here, they find Jess and Savannah having a fight over Bennet. This is the first time that Griffin has seen Harper’s mom Jess in the past. They split up and attempt to find more information.

Harper and Topher help Jess make dinner when she asks if she still has boy problems. Harper informs Jess that he is actually facing a problem with a girl this time, referring to her mother in the past. As Griffin and Harper talk on the phone, both of their mothers enter the room at the same time and learn that they had skipped school. Jess and Sarah ground the girls. The episode wraps up with a flashback to the past where we see Savannah staring at the banner for the end of the camp dance. This is the same night she had disappeared. Bennet and Jess join her, and Savannah admits that she is thinking of not attending the event. says she’s thinking of skipping it. When Ben says that he might skip it as well, Jess says, “You have to be there. Trust me; it will be a night to remember.” Well, now that the show has finished airing its 2nd episode, let us get into the details of its 3rd episode.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Episode 3 Release Date

‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ episode 3 is slated to premiere on January 29, 2021, on Disney Channel at 8 pm EST. New episodes are slated to premiere every Friday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream Secrets of Sulphur Springs Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ episode 3 by tuning to Disney Channel at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Disney Now and also on the Disney Now app. If you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the show on Direct TV and Fubo TV. ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Time.’ It follows Harper and Griffin as they find out that Young Jess has messed up with the talent show since she wanted to exact revenge on Savannah. The duo then vows not to stop at anything until they stop Jess from causing Savannah’s disappearance. But if they are successful, how will their actions affect the present? Well, only ‘time’ will tell!

