In the latest episode of ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs,’ we follow the campers after the dance gets over. They get cozy while lighting a campfire and celebrating the event, roasting marshmallows. Savannah and Bennet reach after some time, but they are being watched by Griffing and Harper. This is when Jess narrates the story of the Marsh Man — a mossy entity. But when the figure emerges, and Savannah gets scared, Jess laughs at her. By the time Griffin and Harper recover, Bennet and Savannah are gone. They head to the Tremont, hoping to find the latter pair there.

Meanwhile, in the present, Zoey and Wyatt pretend to be sleeping as Sarah checks on them. When their mother leaves, they sneak out into the basement to perform a seance. Ben is outside, searching for something. Sarah comes downstairs for the laundry when Ben jumps in on her, scaring her to death. She asks him what he is up to. Ben explains that he heard a noise and came down to investigate. Sarah, of course, does not believe him. On the other hand, Bellet and Savannah are seen to be hanging out in the treehouse talking about Jess. She makes a sudden entry, surprising them both. Jess believes that Savannah is foul mouthing about her and dares her to spend the night in the basement of The Tremont. Apparently, The Tremont is haunted. Jess tells Savannah, “Everything would be better if you were gone.” Well, now that the show has finished airing its 6th episode, let us get into the details of its 7th episode.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Episode 7 Release Date

‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ episode 7 is slated to premiere on February 12, 2021, on Disney Channel at 8 pm EST. New episodes are slated to premiere every Friday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream Secrets of Sulphur Springs Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ episode 7 by tuning to Disney Channel at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Disney Now and also on the Disney Now app. If you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the show on Direct TV and Fubo TV. ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Long Time Gone.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Disney: “Griffin and Harper sneak back through the portal to find a search party looking for Savannah; police officers begin their questioning.” We are yet to know if the duo’s efforts prove worthwhile in knowing about the whereabouts of the missing girl. And now, with the cops making an entry, their investigation might face some more complications.

