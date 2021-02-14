In the latest episode of ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs,’ we followed Griffin and Harper, who appears to be in trouble for sneaking off together. Their parents want answers, but they are reluctant to reveal anything since the truth is unbelievable. To weasel out of the situation, Harper lies that she wanted some alone time with Griffin because both of them had their first kiss. The duo is grounded indefinitely by their parents. After Jess and Harper leave, Zoey and Wyatt jump out admit that they were eavesdropping.

The next day, Jess admits that she was present in the camp on the day Savannah disappeared. The same night, Griffin and Harper again sneak back into the basement. They enter the past and head straight to Bennett’s cabin and wake him up. They ask him about Savannah’s whereabouts. In the present, Jess, who is worried about the kids, says: “All I know is they shut the doors on this place for a reason and then you opened them up again.” The police reach that exact moment. Back in the past, Griffin and Harper hear a search party calling Savannah’s name through the woods. They are captured by the cops, who take them to child services.

With the police car parked before The Tremont, Griffin and Harper witness as Ben runs up the steps of The Tremont and calls for him. Ben accompanies Jess, and both of them look for Savannah in the basement. Jess realizes that she had dared Savannah to spend the night there yesterday. Both of them do not go down the stairs, but Ben starts blaming for Savannah’s disappearance. She starts crying and goes away. Later, Ben meets his dad and confesses that he is responsible for the incident. His father says, “Not another word,” and they drive away in a car. Well, now that the show has finished airing its 7th episode, let us get into the details of its 8th episode.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Episode 8 Release Date

‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ episode 8 is slated to premiere on February 19, 2021, on Disney Channel at 8 pm EST. New episodes are slated to premiere every Friday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream Secrets of Sulphur Springs Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ episode 8 by tuning to Disney Channel at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Disney Now and also on the Disney Now app. If you don’t have a subscription, you can watch the show on Direct TV and Fubo TV. ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘If I Could Turn Back Time.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Disney: “Griffin and Harper realize that Savannah could have found the portal and traveled back in time, too; together, they go back in time another 30 years to 1960.”

