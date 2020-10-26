Starz’s ‘Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult’ is a four-part documentary series that gives a first-person account of the titular sex cult that met its downfall in April 2018. It premiered on Sunday, October 18, 2020, and starts off by introducing us to India Oxenberg, the daughter of former actress Catherine Oxenberg and a descendant of European royalty. India was recruited as a sex slave into the NXIVM cult. She had been misled into enrolling for Executive Success Programs — a guise to hunt down women by the leader Keith Raniere.

The premiere episode of ‘Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult’ highlights how India was originally ‘seduced’ into joining the cult. And the second episode follows her harrowing journey as she is eventually ‘indoctrinated’ to become a forced sex slave. Now, the show is geared up to release its third episode, and here’s everything we know about it.

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult’ Episode 3 releases on Sunday, November 1, 2020, on Starz, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT. The mini-series consists of four episodes, wrapping up with its finale on November 8, 2020.

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult Episode 3 Spoilers

The 3rd episode is called ‘Enslaved’. It follows India as she is subjected to forced starvation, sleep deprivation, emotional abuse, physical punishments, separation from family, and repeated sexual assault. She is then branded without the application of anesthesia.

Where to Stream Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult’ by tuning to Starz at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on the Starz official website. Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Hulu, with a subscription, of course. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Sling TV and DirecTV. To watch the latest episodes, you can also avail the VOD service on YouTube TV. You can additionally purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult Episode 2 Recap

In episode 2, titled ‘Indoctrinated ‘, we follow how the NXIVM curriculum eventually transforms India into a true believer. She is approached by Allison Mack, regarding an elite, secret society of women. In reality, Mack was a prominent NXIVM member and a first-line “master” in DOS. She was extremely devoted to the cult leader Keith Raniere and ruthless in her mission to indoctrinate new “slaves.”

In the episode, we see how Mack compiles personal and damaging information about India’s family and gets it notarized — to ensure loyalty and subordination. Mack also encourages the new recruit to split with her boyfriend and live in isolation, away from her family. India now requires to text Mack for everything — asking permission to do regular tasks such as having her means. She is forced to lose weight and is asked to carry a weighing scale, always. If India does not conform to the rules, she is given physical punishment like taking ice-cold showers, doing planks, and standing in the snow at 3 a.m. Later, the favors become more sexual in nature, with Raniere also getting involved.

