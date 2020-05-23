Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ has put a spotlight on some of the most accomplished female realtors working for The Oppenheim Group, as they deal in some of the most lavish and luxurious high-end properties in Los Angeles while managing their personal lives. The catty personalities, the drama, and the romance makes the Bravo-style series addictive to watch. Since we even got to look into their glamorous lifestyles and the incredible parties they threw, it made us wonder how wealthy they all really are. And we’re sure you’re here because you’re curious about the same thing, right? So, read on, here’s the list of Selling Sunset Cast Members and their respective net worths.

Amanza Smith – $1 Million

Amanza Smith graduated with a major in Interior Design from Indiana State University, but when she moved to Los Angeles, she pursued a career as a model and entertainer. Not only was she successful enough in the industry to become an NFL cheerleader, but she was also featured in various publications and was a model for the NBC hit series ‘Deal or No Deal’ for two seasons. Following her career here, Amanza went back to her first love of interior design and has been in the real estate industry ever since. More recently, in the last year or two, she got her realtor license and began working for The Oppenheim Group as a realtor associate as well as their in house interior design expert.

Mary Fitzgerald – $1 Million

Mary has been working in the real estate business since 2008. Before she became one of the first employees of The Oppenheim Group when she joined the firm in 2014, she had found success in real estate by working in New York and London. Her most notable work, though, was with Candy & Candy, at their London headquarters, where she was involved in their real estate project at One Hyde Park. Dealing with some of the most high-end properties in the heart of Los Angeles, and having the determination to get the best possible deals for her clients, no matter what she gets in return, Mary’s net worth is well deserved.

Heather Young – $1 Million

Heather was born in California and has lived there her whole life. Having an interest in the entertainment industry, she went on to pursue a modeling career as soon as she turned 18. Her personality, combined with her looks, helped her gain success, which enabled her to work with some well-known brands and even be the Playboy Playmate of the Month in February 2010. Following this, she also had a few jobs as an actress, and she worked in movies like ‘Chillerama,’ ‘Christmas in Compton,’ ‘Mafia,’ and ‘The Malibu Tapes.’ She joined The Oppenheim Group about five years ago because of her keen eye and passion for real estate and found major success as a realtor.

Maya Vander – $1 Million

The Israeli native lived in Netherlands, Spain, and Singapore before she moved to Los Angeles and began her career in the real estate world in 2011. In early 2015 Maya joined The Oppenheim Group and has been with them ever since. When her husband had to move to Miami, Florida, for his job there, Maya got her realtor license in that state as well. So, she is currently juggling two jobs, one in Los Angeles with The Oppenheim Group and one in Miami with Douglas Elliman Real Estate, all the while ensuring that her family life isn’t compromised.

Christine Quinn – $2 Million

Being a high-end realtor for about five years now, Christine has been earning five to six-figure commissions for a while, and when you couple that up with her previous career as in fashion and entertainment, it’s no surprise that her net worth is so high. According to The Oppenheim Group website, she was so successful in the entertainment industry that she even had “a feature in Vogue magazine and others.” Her decision to become a realtor and live an even more lavish lifestyle came after she was traveling the world and discovered her passion for architecture and interior design.

Chrishell Stause – $3 Million

Chrishell is, first and foremost, an actress. The Theater major graduated college in 2003 and immediately began her career in the entertainment business. She played Amanda Dillon in the ABC soap opera ‘All My Children’ until the series was canceled, after which she went on to pursue other ventures in the industry. She can be seen in shows like ‘The Young and The Restless,’ ‘Youthful Daze,’ and ‘Misguided’ and has been a part of movies like ‘Another Time’ and ‘The Crimson Mask.’ In 2018, after discovering that she has an interest in properties and real estate, she got her license and became a part of the team at The Oppenheim Group.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim – $50 Million

The California natives were actually both attorneys before they ventured into the real estate business. After pursuing their law degrees, Jason joined O’Melveny & Myers law firm, where he represented a broad range of corporate clients, and on the other hand, Brett worked as a securities litigation attorney, first at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, and then at Latham & Watkins LLP. After they earned a name for themselves as lawyers, the twins left their respective jobs to become the fifth generation of the Oppenheim family to get into the real estate business. Since then, they have been running their own company, The Oppenheim Group, while dealing with high-profile clients to ensure that their properties and homes are the best that their money can buy.

