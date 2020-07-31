If you are one of those people who are scared of being single, because you fear loneliness, then Netflix’s ‘Seriously Single’ is the movie you must watch. Styled as a romantic comedy, it follows the story of a woman who desperately wants to meet the one for her, and, in the process, has developed a streak of failed relationships, with no success in sight. The film hits close to reality as it not only works through the perspective of what it means to be single in the modern world but also incorporates a person’s inner battle of not knowing what they want and what they need. This realistic tone makes us wonder if the film is inspired by true events. Is ‘Seriously Single’ based on a true story? Let’s find out.

Is Seriously Single based on a true story?

No, ‘Seriously Single’ is not based on a true story. It is based on an original screenplay written by Lwazi Mvusi and is directed by Katleho and Rethabile Ramaphakela. The directors described it as an essentially “quirky, witty, comedy about what it means to be black and female in the South African dating world.”

Through Dineo’s unhealthy obsession of being in a relationship, they express the insecurity, lack of confidence, and incompleteness that women have to feel just because they are not meeting certain standards that have been set for them. “It touches on what women have to deal with when it comes to sex and men and how society expects women to behave,” said the co-directors, who are also siblings. Through the protagonist’s arc, the movie focuses on the toxicity that she allows in her life, and how close she comes to making a bad decision just because she wants to show to her mother that she has finally found someone to be with for the rest of her life.

While the film uses the context of broken relationships and heartbroken women, it is much more about Denio’s friendship with Noni, the only relationship in her life that she can count on, for better or for worse. “At the heart of it, it’s about two friends trying to find their version of love; romantic love, love as friends, and self love,” said the Ramaphakela siblings.

Apart from showing Denio why it is not so bad to be single, it also balances the scales with Noni’s arc. In the beginning, she is the carefree single woman who has vowed to stay that way for the rest of her life. As Denio begins to see that Noni is not doing so bad being away from the drama of relationships, we also find Noni meeting her match and struggling with the idea of leaving the freedom of her singlehood behind.

“We get to watch as these two characters try to define themselves in an every-changing world where you have to deal with life in the real world and life on social media as well,” explained the directors. Social media plays an important role in the story as much of Denio’s obsession for “couple goals” comes from the fairytale world created by people on social media platforms, where the singles are made to feel lesser. Denio is scared to feel that, but by the end, she knows better.

