With the advent of the second season of ‘Servant,’ the mystery behind Leanne and Jericho starts to unravel. We see Dorothy and Sean coming to terms with the first season’s events as they try to uncover the supernatural happenings that have plagued their lives. Apart from this, they have to deal with their inner struggles with Julian’s help, who is as pragmatic as ever in the new season. If you’re curious to know more about the second episode, then we have all the details.

Servant Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Servant’ season 2 episode 2 is slated to premiere on January 22, 2021, at 12:01 am ET on Apple TV+. Like most of the shows on Apple TV+, new episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

Where to Stream Servant Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

Since ‘Servant’ releases on Apple TV+, the easiest way to watch the episode will be to stream it on Apple TV+‘s website or app. Unfortunately, the second season won’t be available on any other network as of now.

Servant Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode of season 2 is titled ‘Spaceman.’ It follows Dorothy’s and Sean’s quest to find the missing baby and the truth behind Leanne and the Church of Lesser Saints. Episode 2 explores private investigator Roscoe’s findings, who is appointed by Julian to find out more about Leanne and keep an eye on suspicious activities. In the end, Roscoe encounters Leanne’s aunt May and uncle George. Earlier, we see the camera linger on for a moment, and eventually, we see that Roscoe has abandoned his car.

Roscoe is in a flustered state and believes that it is still Monday, the day of Jericho’s baptism. Sean and Julian are surprised at this fact since it is Friday and, upon checking Roscoe’s phone, find an audio clip featuring Leanne’s voice. It is safe to assume that the cult has hypnotized Roscoe and he can’t remember the details of the past few days. Perhaps the episode will give us a clue about the inner workings of the cult and its motive.

Servant Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

In the season 1 finale, Leanne leaves Dorothy’s and Sean’s place at the behest of her aunt May. The baby is also found missing, and no one can pinpoint the mystery. In the end, we see the cult members huddled together as Leanne rejoins them. Following this lead, the season 2 premiere takes us through Dorothy’s fervent search for her missing kid. The doll resurfaces but Dorothy doesn’t react to it the way she did initially.

Meanwhile, Sean finds it difficult to cope with the loss of physical feelings and taste, and eventually finds out that his name is written on a Bible page talking about leprosy. Julian, on the other hand, is relieved that Leanne and the kid are gone and perhaps sees an end to this elaborate therapeutic procedure involving the doll. Sean’s rational approach, as depicted in the first season, takes a turn as he finds himself closer to his son in the image of the baby.

He wants to find the baby and absolve himself of the guilt of not being a good father. It is interesting to see how the disposition of the lead characters is changed in the second season. Dorothy weighs in all the clues and leads to find Leanne, whereas Sean turns an inward eye to his personality and takes the boy to be his own son. The second episode deals with this situation and delves deeper into the mystery by examining the narrative elements involving the private investigator, Roscoe.

